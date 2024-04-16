AMC recognizes employees for exceptional service

REDSTONE ARSENAL, Ala. –Army Materiel Command recently recognized 11 employees across the enterprise for their outstanding contributions to the sustainment mission for the fourth quarter of fiscal year 2023.

“The Employee of the Quarter program recognizes U.S. Army Materiel Command civilian and military personnel whose outstanding and innovative contributions made a direct positive impact on the command's mission goals during the quarter,” said Maj. Gen. Walt Duzzny, AMC chief of staff.

“In addition to recognizing outstanding performance of work, some of the key program objectives acknowledged by this notable award include progressing a culture of achievement and productivity, contributing to a positive work environment, increasing retention, and improving employee engagement to impact overall morale,” added Duzzny.

Listed below are the employees AMC is recognizing for the fourth quarter, FY23:

-- Robert Brown, Army Materiel Command – Serves as a project management specialist with the Logistics Data Analysis Center where he proactively executed self-training in the Army Vantage platform to provide Installation Management Command an automated enterprise capability to track Families displaced from Army housing. He voluntarily continued his self-training to increase his expertise in the Vantage platform to support more complex technical efforts.

-- Kimmora Hargett, Army Aviation and Missile Command – Serves as a financial systems analyst with the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-8, where she diligently worked 498 retroactive timecard certifications within the Automated Time Attendance and Production System to ensure audit compliance. She managed and processed a total of 261 additional actions pertaining to payroll schedule changes, bi-weekly and annual aggregate payroll memorandums and approvals for certifier and timekeeper access.

-- Michael Tanner, Chemical Materials Activity – Serves as a planning specialist with Blue Grass Chemical Activity, where he coordinated the turnover of 42 earth-covered magazines to the Blue Grass Army Depot and the Assembled Chemical Weapons Alternatives Field Office. His efforts were instrumental to the closure transition and saved the Blue Grass Chemical Activity more than $1 million.

-- Thomas Maloney, Communications - Electronics Command – Serves as a program analyst with the command’s G-8, where he equipped the workforce with automation equipment and connectivity while significantly reducing equipment portfolio liability. This resulted in significant cost savings and sustained a multitude of operations programs with his team staffed at 50% strength.

-- Danielle Gainey, Army Contracting Command – Serves as a supervisory contract specialist with ACC-Rock Island, where she provided leadership on the Army Prepositioned Stock Task Order competitions under the Logistics Civil Augmentation Contract and kept the contracting milestones on track.

-- Shelsa Wills, U.S. Army Financial Management Command – Serves as a senior financial management analyst with the command, where she reviewed internal controls for the Army and took on the key task of revamping the Army Control Catalog.

-- Bryan Rush, Installation Management Command – Serves as a management analyst with the garrison at Fort Leonard Wood, where he is a major contributor to the workforce development program, supporting both the new employee on-boarding and the supervisor development courses. He is also a mentor with the Junior Executive Development Initiative program that develops identified candidates to help build the bench for future leaders.

-- Ann Marie Gephart, Joint Munitions Command – Serves as a logistics management specialist with the Logistics Readiness Center, where she led the performance work statement rewrite effort for the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant facility contract, updating over 10 contract facility requirements. Through her attention to detail, subject matter expertise, and leadership, she successfully led a team, consisting of multiple Army organizations, to come to a consensus on contract requirement updates mandated based on current Army regulations and policy.

-- John Salewski, U.S. Army Security Assistance Command – Serves as a computer scientist with the Deputy Chief of Staff, G-6, at USASAC headquarters, where, among his accomplishments, he ensured that the appointment of accountable officials was in place for change of commands.

-- Eugene Sullivan, Army Sustainment Command – Serves as a logistics management specialist with the Army Field Support Battalion-Hawaii, where his vigilant oversight and proactive strategies ensured that there was no loss of property during the unit’s transition. His commitment to safeguarding government property was exemplary and lauded by the property book team.

-- Marie Germundson, Tank-automotive and Armaments Command – Serves as a strategic integration officer at the command’s headquarters where she prepared TACOM senior leader events and missions by leading and providing clarity to command organizations for complex or sensitive planning requirements.

