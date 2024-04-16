Charlevoix channel dredging scheduled to conclude by May 15

DETROIT — About 13,000 cubic yards of material is scheduled to be removed from the Charlevoix Harbor channel before May 15, as part of a maintenance dredging contract under the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District.



Great Lakes Dock and Materials, LLC., located in Muskegon, will perform the work for the Corps of Engineers for approximately $480,000 and place the dredged materials in open water in Lake Michigan. The state-approved open water is located about a mile and a half northwest of the harbor entrance.



USACE maintains about one mile of inner channel between Lake Charlevoix and Lake Michigan, supporting the U.S. Coast Guard Station Charlevoix, commercial traffic – including a ferry to Beaver Island and commercial fishing charters – and heavy recreational boat use.



Charlevoix Harbor is a deep draft harbor maintained under the authority of the U.S. Rivers and Harbors Act to 18 feet in Lake Michigan and the inner channels of Lake Charlevoix.



To protect fish spawning, dredging is not allowed from May 15 to July 15 in the channel , in accordance with Michigan Department of Natural Resources regulations.



The public is urged to avoid areas actively being dredged and follow all posted warning signs. Lights and signs will mark the discharge vessels offshore.



The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Detroit District, maintains a navigation system of 81 harbors and channels joining lakes Superior, Michigan, Huron, St. Clair and Erie.



The Detroit District provides vital public engineering services in peace and war to secure our Nation, protect the environment, energize our economy and reduce risks from natural disasters.

