193rd HQ dedicated to 'leader of courage, resilience'

“Today we stand on the threshold of a remarkable moment,” said Maj. Gen. Jason E. Kelly, Fort Jackson commander, “in the storied history of Fort Jackson and the celebrated history of the 193rd Infantry Brigade.”

Kelly spoke as Fort Jackson dedicated the 193rd’s headquarters building, April 12, to the memory of one of its former commanders, Gen. Frederick F. Woerner, Jr.



Woerner, who Kelly called “a protector of our nation and a leader of courage and resilience” commanded the brigade from 1982 to 1986.



The 193rd, constituted June 24, 1922, replaced a battle group in the Panama Canal Zone on Aug. 8, 1962, where it would provide ground defense of the Panama Canal. The 193rd played a major part in the 1989 invasion of Panama to depose Manuel Noriega.



The United States controlled the canal until Dec. 31, 1999, when it was officially handed back over to the Panamanian government.



The building dedication “is a testament to his legacy,” Kelly said. “A place where his leadership and dedication will continue to influence and inspire.”



Woerner was commissioned a second lieutenant in the infantry in 1955 and held various leadership positions including commander, 3rd Basic Combat Training Brigade from 1977-1979, Sixth Army commander from 1986-1987; and commander of U.S. Southern Command from 1987-1989. He also served multiple tours in Vietnam. He passed away at 89 years old March 29, 2023.



Kelly and Woerner’s family, including his wife Gennie, unveiled a plaque attached to the building façade near its main entrance. Gennie touched the plaque gently after its unveiling.



Retired Col. Frederick Woerner, Gen. Woerner’s son, spoke on behalf of his Family after the unveiling.



“On behalf of my mother of four sons, eight grandson and two great grandsons, many of whom are here today, and on behalf of my dad’s sister and most of her family that is here today, we thank you so much for this honor,” he said.



“Thank you for embedding history into all activities you do on this installation,” Frederick said. “History gives us a sense of purpose, sense of belonging and it guides us.”

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.17.2024 13:42 Story ID: 468745 Location: FORT JACKSON, SC, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 193rd HQ dedicated to 'leader of courage, resilience', by Robert Timmons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.