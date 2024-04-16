Rodland becomes Finance Corps 13th Regimental Command Sergeant Major

Command Sgt. Maj. Craig Rodland became the 13th Regimental Command Sergeant Major and took responsibility for the Finance Corps and the Finance & Comptroller School from Command Sgt. Maj. Dennis Dodge during a ceremony April 12.



Rodland “brings with him a wealth of experience, wisdom and a steadfast commitment to excellence that will undoubtedly enrich our community,” said Col. Michelle Williams, chief of the Finance Corps and commandant of the Finance & Comptroller School, during the ceremony where she ceremoniously passed the Finance Corps colors from Dodge to Rodland.



The role of a command sergeant major is as the senior enlisted leader to the commander on all enlisted issues in the command. They carry out policies and enforce standards of performance, training, appearance and conduct of enlisted Soldiers.



“Throughout his distinguished career, Command Sgt. Maj. Rodland exemplified the finest qualities of leadership, professionalism, and dedication,” she added. “As we welcome Rodland into the Finance & Comptroller School family, we recognize the impact he will have on our students and faculty.”



He will be a “beacon of inspiration, guiding us as we strive for excellence and innovation in all that we do,” Williams said as she welcomed him to the team. “We look forward to working alongside you, as we continue to uphold the highest standards of education, training and professional development. Your expertise, guidance and unwavering commitment to our mission will undoubtedly propel us to new heights of success.”



Rodland, no stranger to Fort Jackson, said he never thought that 23 years after he was at Jackson for Basic Combat Training and Advanced Individual Training, he would be taking responsibility for the command.



“I never imagined this day,” he said. “I’m excited to be here and I look forward to working with each and every one of you.”



He has served as a battalion senior enlisted advisor, senior financial management advisor, chief financial operations, dispersing agent finance operations noncommissioned officer in charge, as well as military pay NCOIC. His assignments include the 82nd Airborne Division, 1st Special Force Operational Detachment – Delta and 1st Special Forces Command all at Fort Liberty, North Carolina (formerly known as Fort Bragg).



Before Dodge passed the colors to Williams, he placed a streamer emblazoned with his name on the Finance Corps spontoon with the other regimental command sergeants major. A spontoon is a spear-like weapon once used for warfare, but now is ceremoniously used to hold streamers.



Williams bid Dodge farewell during the ceremony acknowledging his “astute leadership, mentorship and dedication to mission” were instrumental in shaping the future of the Finance Corps.



“As a trusted confidant and advisor, you have provided invaluable guidance and support to our team, helping us navigate challenges, seize opportunities, and achieve our collective goals,” she said.



Dodge, who is set to start the next phase of his career in retirement, said one the most important privileges he has was being an advocate for the students in their classroom – each of which has their own story to why they joined.



The Army has always provided financial services through trained finance personnel since June 16, 1775 when the Second Continental Congress introduced a resolution to appoint a paymaster general of the Army.



In the classroom, “you have a kid like me who was kicked off his mom’s couch, sitting next to an airline pilot, or physician, or single mother hoping to set an example for her kids – all right next to each other,” he said. “The beauty of the classroom is they’re all peers regardless of which part of the world, or economics or social status they came.”



Dodge passed that responsibility on to Rodland charging him to, “represent the interests of those Soldiers and (noncommissioned officers) in rooms they are not privileged to go into just yet, but one day they will.”

