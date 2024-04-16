323 rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 66 th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Work Together During Exercise Austere Challenge 24

WIESBADEN, Germany — Forty soldiers from the 323rd Military
Intelligence Battalion, a U.S. Army Reserve unit, joined their
active-duty counterparts in the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) to
fortify their enduring relationship during Austere Challenge 24.
The Maryland-based battalion, committed to enhancing interoperability and readiness,
provided crucial intelligence support to U.S. Army Europe and Africa
throughout the exercise.
Conducted virtually from March 4 to March 14, Austere Challenge 24 was
part of a series of exercises led by U.S. European Command and its
component commands. The exercise aimed to plan and execute a response
to a fictional military crisis, testing the readiness and
interoperability of U.S. and NATO forces across various domains in
joint, trans-regional, multi-functional, integrated, and contested
environments.
Throughout the exercise, military and civilian personnel across the
European Theater worked collaboratively, linking Austere Challenge 24
to three other U.S. Joint Force exercises: U.S. Cyber Command’s Cyber
Guardian, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern
Command’s Vigilant Shield, and U.S. Strategic Command’s Global
Lightning. Allied Command Operations and select NATO Allied nations
provided observation, advice, and assistance to USEUCOM forces and its
components, contributing to the achievement of AC24 exercise
objectives.
The 323 rd is under the operational control of the 66 th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) and is
integrated into the brigade’s analytical operations from reach at their base at the Northeastern Army
Reserve Intelligence Support Center at Fort Meade, Maryland. Over the last several months, the 323rd
focused their training on the tactics and techniques required to support the theater Analysis and Control
Element in Austere Challenge.
Reflecting on their experience in Austere Challenge 24, Major Robert
Reyes of the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion expressed gratitude
for the opportunity to participate in such a critical exercise, noting
the invaluable lessons learned and the strengthened partnership with
the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade.
“I couldn’t me more proud of the soldiers representing the 323 rd during Austere Challenge, said Major
Reyes, “The most rewarding part of the exercise would have to be the opportunity participate in an
exercise at the theater level, an opportunity that most U.S. Army Reservists do not get very often. Also,
the opportunity to brief senior leaders, general officers, on matters that would impact the security of
U.S. Forces in Europe and our NATO Partners.”
Austere Challenge 24 comprised two phases: the Deliberate Planning
phase, which occurred in the fall of 2023, aimed at increasing
cohesion and integration among the U.S., NATO, Allies, and partners in
planning across multiple domains and the execution
phase, in which the USEUCOM staff coordinated U.S. operations in support of
NATO’s defense.
"The Soldiers in the 323 rd Military Intelligence Battalion bring a diversity of intelligence and professional
experience from their various “day” jobs when not on reserve duty," remarked
Colonel Christina Bembenek, Commander of the 66th Military
Intelligence Brigade. "Exercises like Austere Challenge allow them to not only showcase their unique
skills and bolster our forces forward, but they also solidify the strong bond between our units.
The 66th Military Intelligence Brigade is the premier intelligence
unit within the United States Army Europe, dedicated to conducting
multi-discipline intelligence operations and providing predictive
all-source intelligence support to U.S. Army Europe, Theater, and
national commanders. Established in 1944, the 66th has been integral
to the Army's intelligence capabilities in the European Theater,
ensuring readiness to confront adversaries and maintain information
dominance. With the motto "Power Forward," the brigade exemplifies
leading-edge technology, highly trained personnel, and a proactive
approach to maintaining critical intelligence in the 21st century.
