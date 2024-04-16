Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    323 rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 66 th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Work Together During Exercise Austere Challenge 24

    WIESBADEN, HE, GERMANY

    04.17.2024

    Story by Capt. Aaron Smith 

    66th Military Intelligence Brigade

    WIESBADEN, Germany — Forty soldiers from the 323rd Military
    Intelligence Battalion, a U.S. Army Reserve unit, joined their
    active-duty counterparts in the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) to
    fortify their enduring relationship during Austere Challenge 24.
    The Maryland-based battalion, committed to enhancing interoperability and readiness,
    provided crucial intelligence support to U.S. Army Europe and Africa
    throughout the exercise.
    Conducted virtually from March 4 to March 14, Austere Challenge 24 was
    part of a series of exercises led by U.S. European Command and its
    component commands. The exercise aimed to plan and execute a response
    to a fictional military crisis, testing the readiness and
    interoperability of U.S. and NATO forces across various domains in
    joint, trans-regional, multi-functional, integrated, and contested
    environments.
    Throughout the exercise, military and civilian personnel across the
    European Theater worked collaboratively, linking Austere Challenge 24
    to three other U.S. Joint Force exercises: U.S. Cyber Command’s Cyber
    Guardian, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern
    Command’s Vigilant Shield, and U.S. Strategic Command’s Global
    Lightning. Allied Command Operations and select NATO Allied nations
    provided observation, advice, and assistance to USEUCOM forces and its
    components, contributing to the achievement of AC24 exercise
    objectives.
    The 323 rd is under the operational control of the 66 th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) and is
    integrated into the brigade’s analytical operations from reach at their base at the Northeastern Army
    Reserve Intelligence Support Center at Fort Meade, Maryland. Over the last several months, the 323rd
    focused their training on the tactics and techniques required to support the theater Analysis and Control
    Element in Austere Challenge.
    Reflecting on their experience in Austere Challenge 24, Major Robert
    Reyes of the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion expressed gratitude
    for the opportunity to participate in such a critical exercise, noting
    the invaluable lessons learned and the strengthened partnership with
    the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade.
    “I couldn’t me more proud of the soldiers representing the 323 rd during Austere Challenge, said Major
    Reyes, “The most rewarding part of the exercise would have to be the opportunity participate in an
    exercise at the theater level, an opportunity that most U.S. Army Reservists do not get very often. Also,
    the opportunity to brief senior leaders, general officers, on matters that would impact the security of
    U.S. Forces in Europe and our NATO Partners.”

    Austere Challenge 24 comprised two phases: the Deliberate Planning
    phase, which occurred in the fall of 2023, aimed at increasing
    cohesion and integration among the U.S., NATO, Allies, and partners in
    planning across multiple domains and the execution
    phase, in which the USEUCOM staff coordinated U.S. operations in support of
    NATO’s defense.

    "The Soldiers in the 323 rd Military Intelligence Battalion bring a diversity of intelligence and professional
    experience from their various “day” jobs when not on reserve duty," remarked
    Colonel Christina Bembenek, Commander of the 66th Military
    Intelligence Brigade. "Exercises like Austere Challenge allow them to not only showcase their unique
    skills and bolster our forces forward, but they also solidify the strong bond between our units.
    The 66th Military Intelligence Brigade is the premier intelligence
    unit within the United States Army Europe, dedicated to conducting
    multi-discipline intelligence operations and providing predictive
    all-source intelligence support to U.S. Army Europe, Theater, and
    national commanders. Established in 1944, the 66th has been integral
    to the Army's intelligence capabilities in the European Theater,
    ensuring readiness to confront adversaries and maintain information
    dominance. With the motto "Power Forward," the brigade exemplifies
    leading-edge technology, highly trained personnel, and a proactive
    approach to maintaining critical intelligence in the 21st century.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.17.2024 12:29
    Story ID: 468728
    Location: WIESBADEN, HE, DE
    Web Views: 8
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 323 rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 66 th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Work Together During Exercise Austere Challenge 24, by CPT Aaron Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    66th MI BDE; Stronger Together; Austere Challenge; INSCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT