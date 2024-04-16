323 rd Military Intelligence Battalion, 66 th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) Work Together During Exercise Austere Challenge 24

WIESBADEN, Germany — Forty soldiers from the 323rd Military

Intelligence Battalion, a U.S. Army Reserve unit, joined their

active-duty counterparts in the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) to

fortify their enduring relationship during Austere Challenge 24.

The Maryland-based battalion, committed to enhancing interoperability and readiness,

provided crucial intelligence support to U.S. Army Europe and Africa

throughout the exercise.

Conducted virtually from March 4 to March 14, Austere Challenge 24 was

part of a series of exercises led by U.S. European Command and its

component commands. The exercise aimed to plan and execute a response

to a fictional military crisis, testing the readiness and

interoperability of U.S. and NATO forces across various domains in

joint, trans-regional, multi-functional, integrated, and contested

environments.

Throughout the exercise, military and civilian personnel across the

European Theater worked collaboratively, linking Austere Challenge 24

to three other U.S. Joint Force exercises: U.S. Cyber Command’s Cyber

Guardian, North American Aerospace Defense Command and U.S. Northern

Command’s Vigilant Shield, and U.S. Strategic Command’s Global

Lightning. Allied Command Operations and select NATO Allied nations

provided observation, advice, and assistance to USEUCOM forces and its

components, contributing to the achievement of AC24 exercise

objectives.

The 323 rd is under the operational control of the 66 th Military Intelligence Brigade (Theater) and is

integrated into the brigade’s analytical operations from reach at their base at the Northeastern Army

Reserve Intelligence Support Center at Fort Meade, Maryland. Over the last several months, the 323rd

focused their training on the tactics and techniques required to support the theater Analysis and Control

Element in Austere Challenge.

Reflecting on their experience in Austere Challenge 24, Major Robert

Reyes of the 323rd Military Intelligence Battalion expressed gratitude

for the opportunity to participate in such a critical exercise, noting

the invaluable lessons learned and the strengthened partnership with

the 66th Military Intelligence Brigade.

“I couldn’t me more proud of the soldiers representing the 323 rd during Austere Challenge, said Major

Reyes, “The most rewarding part of the exercise would have to be the opportunity participate in an

exercise at the theater level, an opportunity that most U.S. Army Reservists do not get very often. Also,

the opportunity to brief senior leaders, general officers, on matters that would impact the security of

U.S. Forces in Europe and our NATO Partners.”



Austere Challenge 24 comprised two phases: the Deliberate Planning

phase, which occurred in the fall of 2023, aimed at increasing

cohesion and integration among the U.S., NATO, Allies, and partners in

planning across multiple domains and the execution

phase, in which the USEUCOM staff coordinated U.S. operations in support of

NATO’s defense.



"The Soldiers in the 323 rd Military Intelligence Battalion bring a diversity of intelligence and professional

experience from their various “day” jobs when not on reserve duty," remarked

Colonel Christina Bembenek, Commander of the 66th Military

Intelligence Brigade. "Exercises like Austere Challenge allow them to not only showcase their unique

skills and bolster our forces forward, but they also solidify the strong bond between our units.

The 66th Military Intelligence Brigade is the premier intelligence

unit within the United States Army Europe, dedicated to conducting

multi-discipline intelligence operations and providing predictive

all-source intelligence support to U.S. Army Europe, Theater, and

national commanders. Established in 1944, the 66th has been integral

to the Army's intelligence capabilities in the European Theater,

ensuring readiness to confront adversaries and maintain information

dominance. With the motto "Power Forward," the brigade exemplifies

leading-edge technology, highly trained personnel, and a proactive

approach to maintaining critical intelligence in the 21st century.

