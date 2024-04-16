Navy EFMP families at JBSA welcome new case liaison

The Exceptional Family Member Program is a vital support system for service members who have family members with special medical, mental health, or educational needs. The program is available to all service members on Joint Base San Antonio, no matter their branch of service.



For Navy families in the Alamo Region, there is a new Navy EFMP case liaison ready to assist.



With a background in journalism and a passion for advocacy and social work, Martha Pokornik initially became involved in family support services 25 years ago as an Air Force spouse.



“Over the years, I've had the opportunity to work in various roles, including as a New Parent Support Program specialist and a Military Family Life Program team lead,” she said. “These experiences have equipped me with a deep understanding of the challenges military families face and the importance of providing tailored support to meet their needs.”



“As the Navy’s local EFMP case liaison, my primary responsibilities revolve around working directly with EFMP families to identify their needs, access relevant programs and services, and develop and monitor family services plans,” Pokornik said. “I also support the enrollment and enrollment update processes, coordinate resources with military and civilian agencies, conduct training for appointed command points of contact and education and outreach sessions for community and commands, and ensure effective program administration.”



The Department of Defense’s Exceptional Family Member Program operates through three interconnected support elements: identification and enrollment, assignments, and family support services.



Identification and enrollment involve identifying eligible family members and enrolling them in the program to ensure tailored support.



The assignments element ensures service members are placed in geographic locations suitable for their family's needs and is overseen by EFMP managers working closely with service personnel offices, Pokornik said.



“Lastly, the family support services element, where I am a Case Liaison, focuses on providing information, referral services, and non-clinical case management to EFMP families, which ultimately enhances their access to resources and support networks,” she said.



“The impact of EFMP on Navy families is profound, especially in areas like JBSA where there is a significant military presence,” she said. “Currently, there are about 185 EFMP Navy families in the JBSA area alone.



“By providing tailored support and resources, we at EFMP can help enhance the quality of life for these and other families, helping reduce the stressors associated with military life, and ultimately contributing to mission readiness,” she said.



Navy families at JBSA who feel they can benefit from EFMP can connect with Pokornik or other local EMFP representatives to learn about resources, classes, and programs by reaching out to the JBSA-Fort Sam Houston Military and Family Readiness Center at: 802FSS.FSYR.EFMP-FS@us.af.mil or by calling 210-221-2705 and asking for EFMP.

