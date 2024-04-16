USAES announces Engineer Regimental Week events at Fort Leonard Wood

The U.S. Army Engineer School will host the annual Engineer Regimental Week celebration from April 18 to 28 at Fort Leonard Wood.



This year’s theme is “Driving Change Across Domains,” and key events throughout the week include the Best Sapper Competition, scheduled for April 19 to 22; an Engineer Regimental Run, April 23; the Home on Home Industry Symposium, April 23 and 24; a Close Terrain Shaping Obstacle Symposium and a Wet Gap Crossing Briefing, April 25; the Fallen Sapper Memorial, April 25; the Engineer Regimental Awards, April 26; a Chief of Engineers tree dedication, April 26; and the Engineer Regimental Ball, April 26.



“Engineer Regimental Week is a celebration of all things engineer,” said Col. Joseph Goetz, USAES commandant. “I’m excited to have engineer leaders from across the regiment come home to Fort Leonard Wood to honor our history, celebrate our achievements and renew our commitment to excellence. This year’s theme is a nod to both the school’s synchronization role, but also an acknowledgment of how engineers will support the Army and joint force in multi-domain operations.”



The following is an overview of each event:



Best Sapper Competition, April 19 to 22: The 17th Lt. Gen. Robert B. Flowers Best Sapper Competition consists of events designed to test the critical skills and knowledge of two-person teams of combat engineers, as well as the agility, endurance and resilience of each competitor. The competition kick off is at 5 p.m. April 19 at Roubidoux Park in Waynesville, and the winning team will be recognized at an awards ceremony at 10 a.m. April 23 in Nutter Field House. For additional information, visit the BSC Facebook page.



Engineer Regimental Run, April 23: The Engineer Regimental Run starts at 5:30 a.m. on Gammon Field.



Home on Home Industry Symposium, April 23 and 24: The regiment will host senior engineer leaders and industry partners in the Engineer Regimental Room at the John B. Mahaffey Museum Complex to discuss and develop a strategy for the Engineer Regiment with an organizational focus on achieving the regimental vision by 2040. These forums are essential to achieve a clear understanding of current critical initiatives and to facilitate discussion among the diverse set of key nodes throughout the field.



Close Terrain Shaping Obstacle Symposium and Wet Gap Crossing Briefing, April 25: The Department of Training and Leader Development will host brigade and battalion command teams in the Digital Training Facility to share current and future capabilities of terrain shaping obstacles, as well as how company grade officers are being trained to plan wet gap crossing operations.



Fallen Sapper Memorial, April 25: A Fallen Sapper Memorial to recognize the lives and service of fallen engineers lost in war and support operations is scheduled to begin at 6 p.m. April 25 at Sapper Memorial Grove. The event includes remarks from Goetz, a rendering of honors and a wreath-laying ceremony. The event is open to anyone with access to Fort Leonard Wood and will also be livestreamed on the Fort Leonard Wood Facebook page.



USAES leaders emeritus, April 26 (by invitation only): Past senior leaders of the Engineer Regiment will have the opportunity to tour some branch-specific training areas, talk with instructors and interact with current command teams to gain a better understanding of modern USAES training.



Regimental Awards Ceremony, April 26: The Regimental Awards Ceremony is set to begin at 1 p.m. in Lincoln Hall Auditorium to recognize the selected recipients of the Van Autreve, Munson, Outstanding Warrant Officer, Outstanding Civilian and Sapper and Miner of Distinction awards. The 55th Chief of Engineers, Lt. Gen. Scott Spellmon, will speak at 2:30 p.m. following the awards ceremony.



Chief of Engineers Tree Dedication, April 26 (by invitation only): Goetz and USAES will dedicate a Mt. Vernon Red Maple tree from the home of George Washington to Spellmon to promote the historic roots of the Corps of Engineers and to recognize Spellmon for his contributions to the Army and the Engineer Regiment.



Engineer Regimental Ball, April 26: The Engineer Regimental Ball begins at 6 p.m. on April 26 in Nutter Field House. Tickets are available through April 21 at this link. Call the Maneuver Support Center of Excellence Protocol Office at 573.563.8070/6145/6152 for more information on attending the ball.

