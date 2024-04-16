Empowering the Future: USACE Division CSM Visits U.S. Army Engineers in Kuwait

Photo By Catherine Carroll | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Clifton D. Morehouse, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers...... read more read more Photo By Catherine Carroll | U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Clifton D. Morehouse, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division senior enlisted advisor, along with Transatlantic Expeditionary District leadership, conducts Professional Development Training with active duty and reserve component Army Engineer Regiment Soldiers deployed to Camp Arifjan, Kuwait, April 11. The open forum discussion offered a platform for non-commissioned officers to engage directly with one of USACE’s division level senior enlisted leaders, exploring the pivotal role of engineers in achieving Army objectives and the value of mentorship and professional development within the NCO ranks. see less | View Image Page

CAMP ARIFJAN, Kuwait – In a significant event aimed at fostering professional growth among U.S. Army Engineer Regiment Soldiers, U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Transatlantic Division Command Sgt. Maj. Clifton D. Morehouse held an open forum discussion at Camp Arifjan, Apr. 11, with active duty and reserve component engineer Soldiers deployed to Kuwait. The engagement offered a platform for non-commissioned officers to engage directly with one of USACE’s division level senior enlisted leaders, exploring the pivotal role of engineers in achieving Army objectives and the value of mentorship and professional development within the NCO ranks.



During the discussion, Morehouse, who enlisted in the Army in November of 1995 as an engineer and attended basic combat training and advanced individual training at Fort Leonard Wood, Missouri, shared valuable insights from his nearly 30-year career, using his decades of experience and often applying a ‘learn from my mistakes’ honesty approach to addressing the unique challenges and opportunities that come with being an both and engineer and an NCO.



"In the Army Engineer Regiment, technical prowess has to be matched with continuous professional development,” Morehouse stressed. “It's not just about being good at what you do today; it's about being prepared for the challenges ahead. I’m committed to providing you with the tools and knowledge you need to excel personally and professionally and to lead and mentor in every way I can. But, it’s also all there in the NCO creed and in the doctrine. You just have to read it – really read it – and apply it. You have to get after it every day and take advantage of the opportunities as they arise. Be prepared mentally and physically. It’s that simple.”



Morehouse’s interactions were aimed at enhancing the Soldiers’ understanding of their critical roles in not only combat and peacetime missions overseas, but also in leading, supporting, and mentoring each other day to day whether they are on duty or off.



"Remember, leadership in the Engineer Regiment is not a position; it's a responsibility," Morehouse emphasized. "It requires a commitment to your personal growth and to the growth of those you lead. Every project, every mission, every training exercise is an opportunity to demonstrate your dedication and to strengthen the team. We lead from the front, and we lead by example. That’s how we build stronger leaders and a stronger Army."



The Soldiers raised sincere questions about career paths, leadership development, and the future of the engineering regiments mission. For reserve Soldiers, the questions focused on the balancing act of in the field training and administrative and online taskers during limited drill weekend time.



Morehouse responded by highlighted the necessity of outside the box thinking for planning and executing training, especially for reserve component Soldiers.



“If you are just going to the range you failed,” Morehouse pointed out. “There is so much opportunity for training within the training. You have to be willing to plan it, to do it, to support it, at every level. If you have your Soldiers just sitting around waiting for the next turn, the next round, then that is an opportunity to add in another layer of training. That makes it worth the Soldiers time for showing up. They show up for you. You show up for them. It’s what NCOs do.



"Leadership involves more than just overseeing operations; it's about fostering innovation and propelling your team forward in all conditions. The goal is to develop NCOs who not only address the problems in front of them, but also inspire and elevate their teams through innovative approaches to get a jump on the challenges ahead.”



Morehouse also emphasized the importance of the Army values in every facet of a Soldier's career.



"Our strength in the Army stems from more than our technical and leadership skills; it is deeply rooted in our unwavering commitment to Army values,” Morehouse stated. “Integrity, duty, respect—these principles are not just words; they guide our conduct and our decision-making both on and off the field. Adherence to the Army values is essential, ensuring that discipline and honor are integral to all aspects of our engineering tasks, boosting both mission effectiveness and unit cohesion.”



Morehouse's open, honest, and often plainspoken real-talk interactions with the engineers highlighted USACE's dedication to supporting and enhancing the capabilities of the Army's engineering units.



"Engineers are crucial to the Army and to USACE’s operational capabilities," Morehouse stated. "Whether constructing facilities in remote areas or boosting combat readiness, their efforts are indispensable. We depend on their skills to achieve success in combat and support roles worldwide."



His visit underscored the importance of professional development within USACE and affirmed the Army's commitment to preparing its engineers for leadership roles, equipping them to face future challenges adeptly.



These efforts are a testament to USACE's continued strategy to empower its workforce through comprehensive education, leadership cultivation, and proactive mentorship, all crucial for sustaining the advanced capabilities of the Army's engineering forces.