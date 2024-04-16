Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    University of Alaska ROTC spring exercise Operation Orca Mace hones skills of military’s future leaders

    Snow Table: Operation Orca Mace 2024

    Photo By Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount | University of Alaska Anchorage Reserve Officers’ Training Corps cadet Arielle Hamar...... read more read more

    AK, UNITED STATES

    04.17.2024

    Story by Staff Sgt. Seth LaCount 

    Alaska National Guard Public Affairs   

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — More than 30 cadets from the University of Alaska Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program conducted their spring, field training exercise Operation Orca Mace at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson from April 10-14, 2024.

    Cadets performed military leadership competencies and tested their confidence in military operations at the tactical level in a complex environment. Realistic, high-tempo training scenarios pushed the cadets to make informed, timely decisions at the team, squad, and platoon levels.

    During the exercise, Alaska Army National Guard’s Maj. Danny Canlas, the assistant professor of military science, and one of the primary staff members for the ROTC program worked alongside and trained fellow Guard officer Capt. Jessica Fernandez, who will replace him in the position starting June 1. The ROTC program is comprised of cadre from the Alaska Guard, active-duty Army, and Army Reserve.

    The cadets began the exercise, performing basic rifle marksmanship at the small arms range complex on JBER, April 11, honing their skills on the M4 Carbine while preparing for the Situational Training Exercise (STX) lanes over the next several days at Camp Mad Bull training area.

    During the STX lanes April 12 and 13, cadets briefed operation and fragmentary orders, built terrain models, conducted platoon movement techniques, and executed battle drills on their objectives. Challenging training conditions with heavy winds and movement through deep, damp snow, pushed the cadets to utilize their cold weather equipment and practice movement techniques in a speed-constrained environment.

    At the conclusion of each lane, cadre and Soldiers provided thorough feedback to each member of the platoon to highlight individual Soldier’s strengths, identify deficiencies and build group unity and cohesion. Time management, disciplined initiative and decision making, planning, and tasking were all competencies that the cadre stressed as being of utmost important for these future military leaders.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.17.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024 21:00
    Story ID: 468687
    Location: AK, US
    Hometown: ANCHORAGE, AK, US
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, University of Alaska ROTC spring exercise Operation Orca Mace hones skills of military’s future leaders, by SSG Seth LaCount, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CONNECTED MEDIA

    Ruck on the Range: Operation Orca Mace 2024
    Ready to Fire: Operation Orca Mace 2024
    From the Chamber: Operation Orca Mace 2024
    Securing Mags: Operation Orca Mace 2024
    Identify the Targets: Operation Orca Mace 2024
    Shot Grouping: Operation Orca Mace 2024
    Eyes Locked: Operation Orca Mace 2024
    Shoes flayed: Operation Orca Mace 2024
    Shoes flayed: Operation Orca Mace 2024
    After action review: Operation Orca Mace 2024
    Snow Table: Operation Orca Mace 2024

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Officer
    Alaska
    ROTC
    Army
    National Guard

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT