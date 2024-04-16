University of Alaska ROTC spring exercise Operation Orca Mace hones skills of military’s future leaders

JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, Alaska — More than 30 cadets from the University of Alaska Army Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program conducted their spring, field training exercise Operation Orca Mace at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson from April 10-14, 2024.



Cadets performed military leadership competencies and tested their confidence in military operations at the tactical level in a complex environment. Realistic, high-tempo training scenarios pushed the cadets to make informed, timely decisions at the team, squad, and platoon levels.



During the exercise, Alaska Army National Guard’s Maj. Danny Canlas, the assistant professor of military science, and one of the primary staff members for the ROTC program worked alongside and trained fellow Guard officer Capt. Jessica Fernandez, who will replace him in the position starting June 1. The ROTC program is comprised of cadre from the Alaska Guard, active-duty Army, and Army Reserve.



The cadets began the exercise, performing basic rifle marksmanship at the small arms range complex on JBER, April 11, honing their skills on the M4 Carbine while preparing for the Situational Training Exercise (STX) lanes over the next several days at Camp Mad Bull training area.



During the STX lanes April 12 and 13, cadets briefed operation and fragmentary orders, built terrain models, conducted platoon movement techniques, and executed battle drills on their objectives. Challenging training conditions with heavy winds and movement through deep, damp snow, pushed the cadets to utilize their cold weather equipment and practice movement techniques in a speed-constrained environment.



At the conclusion of each lane, cadre and Soldiers provided thorough feedback to each member of the platoon to highlight individual Soldier’s strengths, identify deficiencies and build group unity and cohesion. Time management, disciplined initiative and decision making, planning, and tasking were all competencies that the cadre stressed as being of utmost important for these future military leaders.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.17.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 Story ID: 468687 Location: AK, US This work, University of Alaska ROTC spring exercise Operation Orca Mace hones skills of military's future leaders, by SSG Seth LaCount