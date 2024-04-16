Systems Navigators provide assistance to PCSing families

CAMP HUMPHREYS, South Korea – Families preparing for a move can face many obstacles, however Systems Navigators are available to provide support.



“Systems Navigators are trained and knowledgeable about systems of care used by families with medical and educational needs,” said Vanessa Mendez, Exceptional Family Member Program coordinator at Army Community Service. “The primary role of a Systems Navigator, is to navigate families through the available systems of care. Systems Navigators also assist families who are transitioning from the program due to retirement, separation from military or transition to another duty station.”



Contacting a Systems Navigator is critical after receiving orders to identify any needs, provide resources to meet those needs and to develop a plan to address those needs through referral, case management, and coordination between the losing and gaining EFMP staff.

• 30-90 days prior to the PCS execution date (or earlier if needed), your Family Case Worker will check back in to see how things are progressing and if additional support or resources are needed.

• Between 30-90 days prior to your PCS execution, your gaining location Systems Navigator will make contact to introduce themselves and coordinate locally any needs, such as housing accommodations or to discuss resources within the local community.

• Upon arrival to your new duty stations, your new System Navigator will request transfer of your case within the EFMP Case Management System, so that they may begin to provide routine case management support to the family to help your family get connected to your new community.

• If your family is transferring to a sister Service installation and would like to connect with the local EFMP team, part of the Warm Hand-Off will include an introduction to the sister Service EFMP POC





Those traveling to the continental United States should begin planning at least six months before leaving a duty station, said Mendez. Those who are moving to another overseas location should start the process as soon as they receive official notification of assignment to determine if the family’s medical and education needs are supported.



Systems Navigators can assist with identifying exceptional family members and family strengths and needs, goal creation and prioritization, plan development, making referrals for required services, as well as strengthen the family’s ability to advocate.



“Prior to the relocation, parents may want to have a meeting with appropriate school personnel at the current school to discuss the progress the child has made since they last review of the (Individualized Education Program),” said Mendez. “If a student is within two or three months of annual or triennial review, we highly recommend that the school conduct these meetings prior to the PCS.”



Mendez recommends requesting a copy of your child’s records, including transcripts and assessments and then hand-carrying records to ensure they are not misplaced. Additionally, hand-carrying records can assist with providing services to children when they arrive. She also reminds parents that special-education eligibility and services can vary between Department of Defense Education Activity schools and civilian schools, as well as vary from state to state and school to school.



“When you enroll at a new school, your child's current IEP will be initially serviced or provided as practically as possible,” said Mendez. “The new school, whether DODEA or civilian, however, may need to conduct new evaluations to determine eligibility and-or appropriate accommodations, placement, and services based upon their own regulations, guidelines, and eligibility criteria.”



In addition to providing assistance and guidance with education needs, System Navigators can assist with medical organization. Families are reminded to obtain child or adult dependent’s medical records, to include shot, prescriptions, and dosages. Mendez reminds families to contact TRICARE if you are changing regions to facilitate an easy transition.



For more assistance, families can visit the EFMP program family support office within the ACS office in Maude Hall (building 6400) or call 0503-357-2363 and ask to speak to an EFMP representative.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024