Joint warfighters virtually train in large-scale military exercise

The 705th Combat Training Squadron, also known as the Distributed Mission Operations Center, executed exercise Virtual Flag: Mission Command in a synthetic, joint combat environment, integrating geographically separated units with degraded communications and limited air operations center connectivity in the U.S. Indo-Pacific Command area of responsibility at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, Feb. 26 – Mar. 1, 2024.



More than 224 joint warfighters from 21 units were trained enabling the accomplishment of 4,215 individual training requirements. The readiness training events built experience and familiarized Airmen, Guardians, Sailors, Marines, and Soldiers to integrate within the joint combat environment.



VF: MC executed conditions-based authorities exercising mission command and command and control over time, enabling participants to work through force and battle management challenges across all domains. The exercise featured 8-hour scenarios for five days, a dedicated mission planning cell running concurrently, and briefing formats simulating realistic geographic separation of units.



“The degraded comms and limited interaction with operational command and control at the AOC during Virtual Flag: Mission Command forced crews to think more creatively on how to effectively conduct operations in a contested environment with limited resources,” said Lt. Col. Barry Tucker, 705th CTS director of operations.



VF: MC’s use of virtual and constructive training environments improved air combat training systems, enabling all-domain air dominance in combat against a peer adversary. The virtual and constructive simulation allows for more complete training opportunities by enabling the rapid execution of multiple scenarios over a one-week event; the rapidly adaptable environment encourages learning through repetition and builds experience without the time or cost of an exclusively live-fly exercise.



“The DMOC is constantly evolving mission-focused virtual and constructive training scenarios that allow joint and coalition warfighters the ability to rehearse complex, large-scale military operations through unique scope, scale, and realism. We must present an environment with the required complexity and detail to ensure our forces can integrate and are prepared to fight,” said Tucker.



For more information on VF exercises or to schedule a DV visit at the DMOC, contact the 505th Command and Control Wing Public Affairs Office.

