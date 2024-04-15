188th Infanty Brigade supports Marne Focus

FORT STEWART, Ga.—The “Ready Brigade,” 188th Infantry Brigade, supported the “Raider Brigade,” 1st Armored Brigade Combat Team, 3rd Infantry Division in the unit’s annual Marne Focus exercise at Fort Stewart, April 5-12, 2024.



During the exercise, the Ready Brigade provided multi-echelon Observer, Coach/Trainer support in line with 3rd Infantry Division and Brigade training objectives offering real-time feedback with a focus on maneuver and sustainment training, medical evacuation, sensor to shooter (the process to carry out an attack), and mission command; culminating in three battle periods.



The primary goal for Marne Focus was to test the Raider Brigade's command and staff element in communication and challenge the brigade to exercise its systems and warfighting functions and its ability to move at the tactical level.



“Through this training the brigade combat team is challenged to demonstrate it’s ability to integrate intelligence, and to integrate the fires warfighting function to enable maneuver and sustainment," said Maj. Doniel Wade, the 188th Infantry Brigade Executive Officer. "The brigade combat team also demonstrates its ability to command and control its battalions in order to close and destroy the enemy on the battlefield."



Observer, coach, trainers (OC/T’s) assigned to Marne Focus expanded on their role in meeting the exercise's training objectives to include the home station instrumentation training system, or HITS. HITS is an integrated system of computing devices, digital map displays, GPS based tracking radios, laser based simulated engagement gear and wireless communication relays that produce, record, and present voice, video, and data.



“188th observer, coach/trainers provided real-time feedback integrating several systems such as HITS and observer, coach/trainers at echelon,” said Lt. Col. William Shomate, the Commander of the 188th Infantry Brigade. “The Raider Brigade is a lethal force and they can fight at echelon and do very well at the National Training Center at Fort Irwin.”



Throughout this exercise, leaders of the Raider Brigade and the 3rd Infantry Division place emphasis in developing competent, professional Soldiers within their organizations to increase success and build relationships.



“We respect the 3rd Infantry Division and their leadership. We’re very proud that they had the trust in us to assist them with their training progression,” said Command Sgt. Maj. Jerry Higley, the 188th Infantry Division senior enlisted advisor. “We value their partnership and look forward to supporting future exercises.



The aim of Marne Focus was to ensure the Raider Brigade is prepared for its upcoming rotation to the National Training Center at Fort Irwin summer 2024.

