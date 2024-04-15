SIOP hosts first Think Different, Build Better Industry Day

The Navy’s Shipyard Infrastructure Optimization Program (SIOP) Think Different, Build Better Industry Day is coming this summer.



The two-part event features an initial online briefing and an in-person conference, where the Program Executive Office for Industrial Infrastructure (PEO II) and Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) will host industry, academia, and government agencies from all sectors of the design and construction sector to consider ideas for innovative construction methods, material, equipment, and techniques.



The first stage of the event, an overview of SIOP, will be conducted virtually on Teams June 5 at 2 p.m. Eastern Daylight Saving Time. A link for the Teams event, additional event details, a downloadable registration form, and specific submission guidelines are available via the SAM.gov website at https://sam.gov/opp/f7c45fa8adf3480683ae500f1243d00e/view



The second stage of the industry day event is a three-day conference in Washington, D.C., August 13-15. The in-person event provides opportunities for industry, academia, and others to share their innovative practices for consideration in SIOP’s multi-billion dollar, multi-decade recapitalization of the nation’s four public shipyards.



Due to time and space limitations, prospective in-person event participants are required to submit proposals for discussion no later than July 2 at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Daylight Saving Time. Submissions require a completed SAM.gov registration form and a maximum-length two-page description of the organization’s ideas. Selected participants will be notified with additional information by July 20.



“We are excited to host this industry day and discuss innovative ideas, big and small,” said Mark Edelson, PEO II. “To accomplish SIOP, we need to rethink the traditional approach to military construction and bring in the best and newest ideas from commercial practice to meet the demands of the nation.”



The Navy seeks new approaches to design, more thorough site characterization technologies, non-traditional building systems, better use of energy and water, more sustainable materials, faster construction methods, reduction in maintenance requirements, more capable industrial plant equipment, and any other products or approaches that break the standard construction paradigm. That includes a need to hear from non-traditional contractors, small businesses, and small disadvantaged businesses.



Edelson added, “We are fortunate to have broad support from Congress and other stakeholders for such a massive uplift in the Navy’s infrastructure. To deliver the best return on investment, it is imperative to move faster and be more efficient than the government’s traditional approach. We need to incorporate industry’s and academia’s best ideas.”



SIOP is a holistic plan that integrates infrastructure and industrial plant equipment investments at the Navy’s shipyards to meet nuclear fleet maintenance requirements, and to improve maintenance capabilities by expanding shipyard capacity and optimizing shipyard configuration. To implement this plan and to think different, build better, the Navy needs non-standard approaches to build infrastructure, optimize processes, and modernize equipment.



More information on SIOP is available at https://www.navfac.navy.mil/PEO-Industrial-Infrastructure



Note:

This notice is not a request for proposals. This notice is for information only and shall not be construed as a commitment by the Government to solicit contractual offers or award contracts. The Government is not soliciting, nor will it accept, proposals as a result of this notice. The Government will not reimburse respondents for any questions submitted or information provided as a result of this notice. This is not a solicitation or a promise to issue a solicitation, and this information is subject to modification.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 14:12 Story ID: 468659 Location: WASHINGTON NAVY YARD, DC, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, SIOP hosts first Think Different, Build Better Industry Day, by Christopher Dunne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.