    19 SFS conducts Op Feathered Laser

    A vehicle goes through inspection procedures at the Vandenberg Gate at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 21, 2024.

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, UNITED STATES

    03.27.2024

    Story by Airman 1st Class Sarah Ortega Corona 

    19th Airlift Wing

    LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, Ark. -- Col. Denny Davies, 19th Airlift Wing and installation commander, participated in Operation Feathered Laser which was conducted by the 19th Security Forces Squadron at Little Rock Air Force Base, Arkansas, March 21, 2024.

    The purpose of Operation Feathered Laser was to help paint a vivid picture of the crucial role played by the 19th SFS in ensuring base safety and security, while providing training designed to simulate real-world gate situations.

    Master Sgt. Stephen Adams-Smith, 19th SFS section chief of standardization and evaluations, gave Davies insights into decision-making skills and operational complexities at the gates during the exercise's six hands-on scenarios.

    “This experience has truly opened my eyes to the challenges faced by the Airmen stationed at the gate,” Davies said. “It can be easy to forget the complexities they deal with while we're comfortably driving by, and this lack of awareness often results in less-than-ideal interactions. I am grateful for the dedication and hard work of everyone involved in these roles; it's certainly not an easy job.”

    Staff Sgt. Miyah Jones, 19th SFS and Defense Biometrics Identification System program manager, explained that with thousands of vehicles passing through each day, issues such as turnarounds, improper credentials and flagged individuals can contribute to gate congestion. Jones said her and her team uphold their duty with dedication, serving as gatekeepers and problem solvers.

    “I take immense pride in the dedication and resilience of my team,” said Chief Master Sgt. Patrick Lombardo, 19th SFS senior enlisted leader. “Our job is far from straightforward; every 10 seconds brings a new scenario, demanding constant vigilance and adaptability. Our personnel must remain focused on every single detail, ensuring the safety and security of all.”

    Date Taken: 03.27.2024
    Date Posted: 04.16.2024
    Location: LITTLE ROCK AIR FORCE BASE, AR, US
