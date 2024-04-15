Ready, Set, Library: Celebrating National Library Week at Fort Buchanan

FORT BUCHANAN, PUERTO RICO- Members of the military community gathered at the installation's library to celebrate National Library Week on April 13, with a story time led by Col. Charles N. Moulton, Fort Buchanan commander.



Andrea Sánchez was one of the family members who attended the event, along with her five-year-old son Alessandro Sánchez.



"We love coming to events at the library. My son loves to read. I love to read. It is something fun to do. A lot of people are looking for things to do with their kids. I think Fort Buchanan is a great alternative because of the different services they provide to military families, especially here at the library," said Sanchez.



Another participating family member was Alba Restrepo, who brought her seven-year-old twins, Alina and Aliana Mercado.



"My daughters are learning to read, and having this library available is great because it has various things to do. This is a nice event, especially seeing the installation commander sharing time with the children," said Restrepo.



For Sylmari Burgos Ramirez, Supervisory Librarian, having the installation commander read to the children sends a powerful message to the community.



"We always invite the command group to these events so the kids can see our leadership. Having our leaders in our library tells our children how important our space is. Col Moulton is a huge library user," said Burgos Ramirez.



The Fort Buchanan library provides the local military community with a collection of approximately 25,000 books, educational and recreational videos, audiobooks, Playaway, magazines, newspapers, and digital resources.



"Libraries are so much more than books. We have video games, board games, test preparation books, and fun activities for all ages. We teach drawing classes, computer classes, arts and crafts. Visit us. You will always feel welcome here," added Burgos Ramirez.



For more information about the Fort Buchanan Library, to discover more about online resources and other library tools, stop by Building 518 on Deport Road, next to Banco Popular, or call 787-707-3208 or 787-707-3812 or email sylmari.burgosramirez.naf@army.mil.

