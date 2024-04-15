Create, innovate, accelerate, repeat: The formula for shaping the future

PATRICK SPACE FORCE BASE, Fla. - The Forge, a hub for innovation and problem solving at Patrick Space Force Base, is currently looking for motivated individuals known as accelerators to bring forward ideas to improve their respective workplaces.



Accelerators are representatives from squadrons who partner with The Forge to offer an insider perspective on their units. They act as a project lead for improving internal products or systems.



These individuals report to The Forge one to two days a week as an additional duty at their commander’s discretion.



The Forge’s doors are open to all base personnel, but their services shine when utilized by those who are passionate about innovating and making their proposed concept become a reality.



“An accelerator should be invested in their ideas and show up every week excited to put those ideas into action,” said U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Andrew Singleton, Space Launch Delta 45 chief technology and innovation officer.



Through collaboration between accelerators and members of The Forge team, many projects have been completed for several squadrons, resulting in a more efficient working environment.



One impactful product of this collaboration is a locator function attached to automatic external defibrillators located around Patrick SFB.



This system notifies emergency responders on base when an AED is pulled from a cabinet, which allows them to respond to cardiac arrest events as soon as the AED is pulled, rather than waiting for bystanders on the scene to manually call them for support.



Accelerators sharpen their problem solving skills throughout a project’s development process and can demonstrate these new skills across their workplace when they return.



“We want to teach you how to fish,” said Singleton. “We want you to return to your squadron and be able to share what you’ve learned with your co-workers with the intention of making all of you better. That’s what innovation is all about.”



If you are interested in making a change in your unit, The Forge is open Monday-Friday and hosts meetings at 9:30 a.m. every Tuesday and Friday to discuss ongoing projects.



Whether you have an idea that could make the Air Force or Space Force more efficient, or one that could potentially save lives, consider utilizing The Forge.

