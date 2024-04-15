VA to Host PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair in Columbia, Tennessee

Columbia , TN — VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System (TVHS) will host a PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair May 22, 2024, at the Memorial Building in Columbia. The event will be held at 308 W 7th Street from 2 p.m. – 6 p.m. CT.



The PACT Act is a law passed in 2022 that expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances. Starting March 5, 2024, all Veterans who were exposed to toxins and other hazards while serving our country – at home or abroad – are now eligible to enroll directly in VA health care.



During the PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair, eligible Veterans will be able to:



-Learn about the expanded PACT Act benefits.

-Initiate a claim with Veterans Benefits Administration (VBA) representatives and ask questions about claims.

-Enroll in VA health care and learn about additional VA programs.



A speaking engagement featuring representatives from TVHS and VBA Nashville Regional Office will be held at 3 p.m. CT. The following VA programs will be available during the PACT Act Resource Fair:



Veterans Benefits Administration, VA health care eligibility and enrollment, Suicide Prevention Program, Military2VA Program, and more!



VA Tennessee Valley Healthcare System is an integrated tertiary health care system comprised of two hospitals, the Alvin C. York Campus in Murfreesboro and the Nashville Campus, as well as more than a dozen community-based outpatient clinics located in Tennessee and Kentucky. TVHS provides ambulatory care, primary care, and secondary care in acute medicine and surgery, specialized tertiary care, transplant services, spinal cord injury outpatient care, and a full range of extended care and mental health services.



Media contacts:

Joshua Cox, Public Affairs Specialist

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.09.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 12:58 Story ID: 468646 Location: COLUMBIA, TN, US Hometown: COLUMBIA, TN, US Hometown: FRANKLIN, TN, US Hometown: LAWRENCEBURG, TN, US Hometown: LEWISBURG, TN, US Hometown: NASHVILLE, TN, US Hometown: SHELBYVILLE, TN, US Web Views: 9 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, VA to Host PACT Act Veterans Resource Fair in Columbia, Tennessee, by Bailey Breving, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.