Continuing the tradition: father retires, son fills family boots

FORT INDIANTOWN GAP, Pa. - April 8, 2024 will be remembered by many U.S. citizens as the day of a total solar eclipse, but for the Brinckman family the date will be remembered for a more sentimental reason.



Sgt. 1st Class Nicholas Brinckman, a Newtown, Pa. native and father of eight, was promoted to the rank of master sergeant and subsequently retired from the U.S. Army after more than twenty one years of service.



"Today the Pennsylvania Army National Guard is losing an incredible asset, but Master Sgt. Brinckman's family is getting its greatest asset back in full force," said Sgt. 1st Class Michael Behe, master of ceremonies and Brinckman's peer.



Brinckman enlisted in the U.S. Army in August 2002 as an infantryman at Fort Moore, Georgia. He completed 14.5 years of active duty service before transitioning to the Army National Guard and joining the Active Guard Reserve (AGR) program. With his retirement, Brinckman concludes his AGR career and final assignment as a Maneuver Senior Leader Course (M-SLC) senior instructor with the 166th Regiment - Regional Training Institute.



"Master Sgt. Brinckman is the epitome of an upstanding NCO and is the type of person who goes out of his way to help others," said Behe, fellow M-SLC senior instructor. "He was a top-notch instructor and is regarded very highly by his peers, myself included." Other M-SLC instructors and 166th Regiment staff in attendance all nodded their heads in agreement.



Brinckman's retirement does not mean his family's tradition of military service has come to an end. His son, Pfc. Laiken Brinckman, enlisted in the U.S. Army last year.



"I knew since elementary school that I wanted to be a Soldier like my father," Pfc. Brinckman said. "He's been a great role model and inspiration to me, so I'm proud to follow in his footsteps."



Pfc. Brinckman graduated from basic training in January of 2023 and has since been stationed at Fort Drum, N.Y. as an intelligence analyst.



Master Sgt. Brinckman spoke proudly of his son's decision to continue the family's tradition of military service.



"My son's great great grandparents were World War II veterans," explained Master Sgt. Brinckman. "I was honored to learn that Laiken wanted to continue our family's legacy of service. He made the decision to join the Army on his own, and I'm doing all I can to support him."



Master Sgt. Brinckman has been enjoying the extra time with his family since his retirement. His children, especially his youngest triplet daughters Addy, Brynleigh, and Hannah, are certainly grateful to get more face time with dad at home.

