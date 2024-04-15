NWS Yorktown's Fleet & Family Support Center to host Health and Wellness Fair

Event Contact: Yamiesse Lawrence, EFMP Case Liaison

yamiesse.p.lawrence.naf@us.navy.mil

Office (757) 887-4606 or Mobile (757) 268-6252



Media Contact: Max Lonzanida, Installation Public Affairs Officer

Max.Q.lonzanida.Civ@us.navy.mil

Mobile (757) 752-1304 or Office (757) 887-4939



Media Release



NWS Yorktown's Fleet & Family Support Center to host Health & Wellness Fair



Yorktown, Va. (April 16, 2024) Naval Weapon Station (NWS) Yorktown’s Fleet and family Support Center (FFSC) and Exceptional Family Member Program (EFMP) are proud to announce an upcoming Health and Wellness Fair. This annual event is scheduled for Friday, May 10, 2024 from 11:00am to 2:00pm at the Denbigh Community Center located at 15198 Warwick Boulevard, Newport News, VA 23608.



The event is open to all branches of the armed service, military dependents and interested EFMP families. There is no cost to attend this event.



This year’s Health and Wellness Fair will focus on solutions. This initiative presents a unique and important opportunity to demonstrate our commitment to the overall health and wellness of our military service members and their families. Resources are a big part of the solution! We will also be offering Mental health and ABA therapy workshops so attendees may have a tangible take away that they can practice daily.



Many of our military families are overwhelmed with distress. There are many factors that contribute to their decline in mental health. It has been proven that the correlation between, physical and psychological stress, finances, housing, parenting, substance abuse, relationships, employment, education and childcare to name a few, can take a toll on your mental health. Our service members are resilient and brave and It's fundamental for our military service centers to provide support when they need it. This upcoming Health & Wellness Fair presents a unique opportunity to seek the applicable resources available to service members, military dependents, and interested EFMP families in one centralized location.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.16.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 10:57 Story ID: 468635 Location: YORKTOWN , VA, US Web Views: 14 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, NWS Yorktown's Fleet & Family Support Center to host Health and Wellness Fair, by Max Lonzanida, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.