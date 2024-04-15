Medical readiness coordinator selected as 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Year

Photo By Marshall Mason | Karen Diep-Arwood, the medical readiness coordinator for the 20th Chemical,...... read more read more Photo By Marshall Mason | Karen Diep-Arwood, the medical readiness coordinator for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command Surgeon Cell, was one of two U.S. Army civilians selected as the first ever 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Year, together with Keioka J. “Kaye” Norfleet, the victim advocate for the 48th Chemical Brigade. Diep-Arwood maintains technical links with Army, joint and interagency CBRNE organizations to ensure medical readiness. U.S. Army photo by Marshall R. Mason. see less | View Image Page

ABERDEEN PROVING GROUND, Md. – The U.S. Army civilian medical readiness coordinator for the 20th Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, Explosives (CBRNE) Command was selected as the Civilian of the Year for the one-of-a-kind command.



Karen Diep-Arwood, the medical readiness coordinator for the command Surgeon Cell, was one of two U.S. Army civilians selected as the first ever 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Year, together with Keioka J. “Kaye” Norfleet, the victim advocate for the 48th Chemical Brigade.



American Soldiers and U.S. Army civilians deploy from 19 bases in 16 states from 20th CBRNE Command take on the world’s most dangerous hazards in support of joint, interagency and multinational operations.



The 20th CBRNE Command supports military operations around the world and domestic authorities across the nation.



Diep-Arwood maintains technical links with Army, joint and interagency CBRNE organizations to ensure medical readiness. In addition to analyzing data on medical readiness requirements, she monitors, manages and interprets data to allow commanders to prioritize efficiently.



“Being selected as the first ever Civilian of the Year for 20th CBRNE Command was an immense honor and privilege,” said Diep-Arwood. “It will certainly be one of the highlights of my career that I will always cherish.”



Diep-Arwood said her selection as the first 20th CBRNE Command Civilian of the Year also holds a special significance.



“It signifies not only personal achievement but a testament to the value placed on civilian contributions within the command and serves as motivation for others to strive for excellence in their roles,” said Diep-Arwood. “Being selected as the first Civilian of the Year was a moment of pride and validation, but more importantly, it was a catalyst for continued dedication to serving the command and its mission to protect and defend our nation.”



Originally from the Boston area, Diep-Arwood is a retired Massachusetts National Guard sergeant 1st class.



While in uniform, Diep-Arwood deployed to Uzbekistan following 9/11 and supported the Community Based Warrior Transition Unit, now known as the Soldier Recovery Unit.



Diep-Arwood said the people are what makes the 20th CBRNE Command the premier command of its kind in the U.S. Department of Defense.



Several mentors have played pivotal roles in shaping her professional growth and development throughout her career, said Diep-Arwood.



“These mentors have provided guidance, support and valuable insights that have helped me navigate challenges, seize opportunities and achieve my goals,” said Diep-Arwood. “It wouldn't be equitable for me to single out just one influential mentor. I strive to glean something valuable from each interaction I have with every individual I meet.”



She added that many peers have also served as mentors and provided her with support, encouragement and camaraderie.



“Their collaboration, insights and shared experiences have enriched my professional journey and inspired me to strive for excellence,” said Diep-Arwood. “I am deeply grateful for the positive impact everyone has had on my personal and professional growth.”



Diep-Arwood said she plans to continue to serve with dedication, professionalism and a commitment to excellence.



“I plan to actively pursue professional development opportunities, such as training programs, certifications and higher education that will enhance my capabilities and prepare me for expanded roles and responsibilities,” said Diep-Arwood.



“My overarching goal is to continue making meaningful contributions to the mission and success of the Army while also advancing my own career and professional development,” said Diep-Arwood. “I am committed to serving the organization with integrity, dedication and a steadfast commitment to excellence in all that I do.”