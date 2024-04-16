DEVCOM CBC Partners with Vanderbilt University in Educational Agreement

Courtesy Photo | Michael Bailey, DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center Director (left), and Daniel...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | Michael Bailey, DEVCOM Chemical Biological Center Director (left), and Daniel Diermeier, Chancellor of Vanderbilt University (right), conducted an Educational Partnership Agreement signing ceremony at the VU campus on March 28, 2024. Also participating in the ceremony were Padma Raghavan, VU Vice Provost for Research and Innovation (far left) and Dr. Eric Moore, DEVCOM Deputy to the Commanding General (far right). see less | View Image Page

Nashville, TN -- Vanderbilt University (VU) and the U.S. Army Combat Capabilities Development Command Chemical Biological Center (DEVCOM CBC) officially formalized an Educational Partnership Agreement (EPA) during a signing ceremony that took place at VU in Nashville, Tennessee on March 28, 2024.



The objective of the agreement is to officially establish mutually beneficial collaboration and innovation between DEVCOM CBC and VU. It will encourage and enhance efforts with the university in key areas of science, mathematics and engineering at all levels of education with the goal of educating the next generation of scientists and engineers and enhancing critical defense capabilities.



Through the EPA, Center employees will be permitted to teach and assist in the development of science courses and materials at VU as part of a sabbatical program. It also permits the immersion of VU faculty and students (including post-doctoral and interns) in defense laboratory research projects at the Center and establishes groundwork for collaboration on publications and technical materials. Through these mechanisms, the EPA aims to optimize, inspire and nurture cross-disciplinary research and foster discovery with global impacts between the two organizations.



DEVCOM Deputy to the Commanding General Dr. Eric Moore, DEVCOM CBC Director Michael Bailey, VU Chancellor Daniel Diermeier, and VU Vice Provost for Research and Innovation Padma Raghavan all participated in the signing ceremony in Kirkland Hall at VU. They also toured several of the campus’ unique research spaces and met with VU administration and faculty to discuss research interests and project goals, followed by a reception hosted by the university.



Bailey explained the importance of partnerships between DEVCOM CBC and academic institutions like VU. “Agreements like the one we’re establishing with Vanderbilt are crucial for advancing innovation and sharing ideas,” he said. “By combining the expertise and resources of these two institutions, we can accelerate progress in fields such as science, math and engineering.”



The new agreement between the Center and VU aims to develop innovations that will have a transformational impact on the national defense mission. “Vanderbilt leads in chemical biology by bringing science, engineering and computing together to enhance our understanding of everything from cells to complex systems,” said Vice Provost for Research and Innovation Padma Raghavan. “This new partnership with DEVCOM CBC is an ideal opportunity for our teams to collaborate around DEVCOM CBC’s need to protect against chemical and biological threats and Vanderbilt’s strengths at the bio-nano interface.”