Fort Novosel breaks ground on $100 million barracks complex

Photo By Brittany Trumbull | The official groundbreaking team (left to right) Mike Waller, Miranda Griffin, Staff Sgt. Katherine Ransom, Jonathan Cole, Col. John Miller, Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, Command Sgt. Maj. Kirck Coley, John Watson, Command Sgt. Maj. Michael McAvoy, and Pfc. Ica Miles Mendiola take the first dig into soil for the Fort Novosel AIT barracks complex project on April 10, 2024. (Photo Credit: U.S. Army photo by Brittany Trumbull)

FORT NOVOSEL, Ala. — As the Army Aviation Branch celebrates 41 years, it’s home, Fort Novosel, broke ground on the first barracks building project since 1998. A ceremonial groundbreaking took place on the future complex’s fresh soil on April 10, 2024.



A much anticipated and long-awaited project has finally become reality, according to Maj. Gen. Michael C. McCurry, U.S. Army Aviation Center of Excellence and Fort Novosel commanding general.



“It’s hard to say what goes into making a Soldier,” remarked McCurry, during the groundbreaking ceremony, “but our priorities here at Fort Novosel are about generating aviation war fighters and providing those aviation war fighters out to the operational force to fight and win our nation’s wars to protect our nation. We do that by building ready units.”



The new advanced individual training barracks project includes a two-story modified standard design for housing 320 enlisted Soldiers, totaling 76,000 square feet with an attached company operations facility. With the signing of the 2024 Military Construction and Veterans Affairs Appropriations bill on March 9, 2024, $41.2 million was appropriated to finish the entire complex which includes a dining facility, physical fitness track, storage facility and battalion headquarters.



Obtaining funding played a huge role in this highly anticipated project.



“What will this building do for us? Well, it is a huge complex with a final cost of over $100 million,” said McCurry. The contract cost for the project is $61M; which includes design, sitework and foundation improvements, and construction of the new facility. The funding for the project couldn't have happened without the contributions from the Alabama Congressional representatives, according to McCurry.



Quality of life for service members and families is a forefront concern when decisions are made by senior leaders.



“In Army Aviation, we are proud of our toys.” McCurry said, “We really like to brag about our individual aircraft, and we frequently disparage anyone that flies a different one, but it’s really all about our people. All about our aviation warfighters. We look at Congress appropriating money in support of quality of life initiatives of the Army senior leaders. It demonstrates true commitment to soldiers.”



The official groundbreaking team included members of the United States Army Aviation Center of Excellence command team; the Fort Novosel garrison command team; the Fort Novosel Directorate of Public Works; the 1st Battalion, 13th Aviation Regiment; the United States Army Corps of Engineers and the contracting company B.L. Harbert International.



Breaking ground may feel like the last steps for some but is only the first steps in the construction process for the buildings that will house Soldiers taking their first steps in the Army. “Outside of the basic combat training environment this is their first experience in the Army, and what we are doing today will help make that a positive one,” said McCurry. “Hopefully you will all be able to join us again, in a few years, when this is finished!”