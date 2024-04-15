The F-35 Joint Program Office (JPO) and Lockheed Martin have reached a mutually beneficial agreement on the intellectual property dispute concerning F-35 -in-a-box (FIAB) software elements.



“The agreement has significant implications for organic software development, and I am proud of all the hard work the government and industry team put in to achieve this,” said Air Force Lt. Gen. Mike Schmidt, director and program executive officer for the F-35 JPO.



Joint Simulation Environment (JSE) capabilities will now expand to Service-operated facilities. The JSE simulates a complex system of sensors and platforms within a virtual battlespace that enables testing against a more robust threat than an open-air range.



“The agreement paves the way for users to begin integrating current F-35 operational software into the JSE, and to prepare for follow-on test and evaluation of Block 4 capabilities,” Schmidt said. “When added to robust operational flight training, this capability will ensure our warfighters can fight and win when they are called to do so.”



“We are proud of our continued partnership with the JPO to ensure F-35 pilots around the world are trained and ready to deter and defend against emerging threats,” said Bridget Lauderdale, vice president and general manager for the F-35 Program at Lockheed Martin.



Critical to the long-term vision for service-led sustainment, this agreement also enables Department of the Air Force and Department of the Navy software developers to contribute to the sustainment of the F-35's on-board software.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.16.2024 07:24 Story ID: 468617 Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US Web Views: 21 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, The F-35 Joint Program Office and Lockheed Martin Announce F-35-in-a-Box Agreement, by F-35 Joint Program Office Public Affairs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.