Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    'Intelligent' Mail Lockers Debut at NAS Key West

    FL, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Story by Jeanette Steele 

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville

    Mail service at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, recently improved with the introduction of “intelligent" lockers at the air station’s mail center.

    This month, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville’s postal team debuted 48 lockers that support “contactless” mail delivery.

    Initially, the new lockers have the capability to provide postal service to the air station’s 21 tenant commands and visiting squadrons. Eventually, service will be expanded to Sailors living in base barracks.

    The benefits include electronic notices when mail and packages are placed in the lockers. Commands can also track their incoming official mail, including certified mail.

    Hours for mail pickup at the lockers are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.

    NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville is in the final stages of rolling out intelligent lockers at all of its sites around the Southeast.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.15.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 21:20
    Story ID: 468607
    Location: FL, US
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 'Intelligent' Mail Lockers Debut at NAS Key West, by Jeanette Steele, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NAVSUP

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT