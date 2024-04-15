'Intelligent' Mail Lockers Debut at NAS Key West

Mail service at Naval Air Station Key West, Florida, recently improved with the introduction of “intelligent" lockers at the air station’s mail center.



This month, Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center (FLC) Jacksonville’s postal team debuted 48 lockers that support “contactless” mail delivery.



Initially, the new lockers have the capability to provide postal service to the air station’s 21 tenant commands and visiting squadrons. Eventually, service will be expanded to Sailors living in base barracks.



The benefits include electronic notices when mail and packages are placed in the lockers. Commands can also track their incoming official mail, including certified mail.



Hours for mail pickup at the lockers are 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday.



NAVSUP FLC Jacksonville is in the final stages of rolling out intelligent lockers at all of its sites around the Southeast.

