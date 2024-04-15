Meritoriously Promoted Twice: MAG-39's Cpl Flomo

Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, pose for a photo...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | U.S. Marines with Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, pose for a photo after a meritorious promotion ceremony for Cpl. Celia G. Flomo, a supply clerk with MAG-39, at Marine Corps Air Station Camp Pendleton, California, March 25, 2024. Flomo was meritoriously promoted to the rank of corporal for demonstrating exceptional leadership, knowledge, and physical fitness, and standing out amongst her peers while taking on the responsibilities and duties of a higher grade. (Courtesy photo) see less | View Image Page

MARINE CORPS AIR STATION CAMP PENDLETON, Calif.-- U.S. Marine Corps Cpl. Celia G. Flomo, a supply clerk with Marine Aircraft Group 39, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing, attended basic training in 2022 and has served in the Marine Corps for just 18 months. On March 25, 2024, Flomo was meritoriously promoted to the rank of corporal, her second meritorious promotion.



She has exemplified the “whole Marine Concept” since she enlisted in the Marine Corps in 2022, demonstrating superior technical skills, leadership, character, and fitness. Flomo was the honor graduate of both her Marine Corps Recruit Training and military occupational school graduation cohort.



Flomo’s family migrated to the U.S. from Liberia in 2016, and settled in Lowell, Massachusetts, to pursue a better future. Flomo chose to enlist in the Marine Corps for many reasons, but the real appeal for her was that only 9% of its members are women.



“Being one of the few women in the Marines fills me with immense pride and motivates me to demonstrate discipline and leadership every day,” Flomo said.



Flomo was meritoriously promoted to the rank of lance corporal in February 2023, while in training. She has continued to excel in the fleet as a supply clerk for MAG-39 where she is conducts supply related documentation, records equipment custody and maintains accountability for military equipment worth millions of dollars. Supply Marines play a crucial role in supporting the Marine Air-Ground Task Force by providing necessary equipment and weapons for training and deployment.



“The Marine Corps is not a place for those who are weak; one must possess strength and understand that the organization is greater than the individual,” Flomo said. “As a Marine, you represent the Marine Corps, and if you're dedicated, hardworking and ambitious, you can make it through the rigorous training process of boot camp, Marine Combat Training, and occupational school, and later excel in the fleet.”



In addition to holding a demanding job, Flomo has taken college courses and working towards her bachelor’s degree, which she plans to use to become a commissioned officer in the Marine Corps.



"Being a Marine has taught me to be a better person," Flomo said. “I am grateful for the opportunity to serve my country and be part of a family that values honor, courage and commitment.”