U.S. Army Reserve Military Police Leaders Honored at Command Senior Enlisted Leader Forum

Yesterday, Brig. Gen. Jiří Roček, chief of military police of the Czech Republic, presented Command Sgt. Major Robert Provost and Sgt. Major Anthony Kresta from the 200th Military Police Command, and Sgt Major Brice Rae from the 7th Army Training Command, the Medal of Military Police at the Command Senior Enlisted Leader forum in Prague. The award recognized their continuous cooperation and mutual support over the past two years with strategic planning and operation.



All three senior enlisted advisors have worked diligently to build relationships with European allies and partners and share military police capabilities. The 200th Military Police Command will also participate in Avenger Triad later this year, further strengthening these bonds. The forum was held just days after the 75th anniversary of the creation of NATO on April 4, 1949, and included senior enlisted non-commissioned officers from throughout Europe and the U.S. that support U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command missions.

