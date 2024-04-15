Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Army Reserve Military Police Leaders Honored at Command Senior Enlisted Leader Forum

    CZECH REPUBLIC

    04.12.2024

    Story by Maj. Andrea Gutierrez 

    200th Military Police Command

    Yesterday, Brig. Gen. Jiří Roček, chief of military police of the Czech Republic, presented Command Sgt. Major Robert Provost and Sgt. Major Anthony Kresta from the 200th Military Police Command, and Sgt Major Brice Rae from the 7th Army Training Command, the Medal of Military Police at the Command Senior Enlisted Leader forum in Prague. The award recognized their continuous cooperation and mutual support over the past two years with strategic planning and operation.

    All three senior enlisted advisors have worked diligently to build relationships with European allies and partners and share military police capabilities. The 200th Military Police Command will also participate in Avenger Triad later this year, further strengthening these bonds. The forum was held just days after the 75th anniversary of the creation of NATO on April 4, 1949, and included senior enlisted non-commissioned officers from throughout Europe and the U.S. that support U.S. Army Europe and Africa Command missions.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Date Posted: 04.15.2024 15:52
    Story ID: 468589
    Location: CZ
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army Reserve Military Police Leaders Honored at Command Senior Enlisted Leader Forum, by MAJ Andrea Gutierrez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    CSEL

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT