    Navy Career Development Symposium Coming to Europe

    MNCC participates in CDS Hawaii

    Photo By Lt.Cmdr. John Stevens | JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, Hawaii (Nov. 8, 2023) Jim Belviy, right, and David...... read more read more

    MILLINGTON, TN, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 2nd Class Dallas Snider 

    Navy Personnel Command

    MILLINGTON, Tenn. - The MyNavyHR Carer Development Symposium is coming to Europe May 6 – 10, 2024.

    CDS is an opportunity for Sailors to directly interact with MyNavyHR representatives, and learn important career-impacting information. Sailors can meet with their detailers, enlisted community managers, and command pay and personnel administrators. CDS is also an opportunity to learn about professional enhancement opportunities like the U.S. Naval Community College, Navy COOL, and MyNavy Coaching.

    Naval Station Rota, Naval Support Activities Naples and Naval Air Station Sigonella will host CDS, where each event will start with an all hands call with Commander, Navy Personnel Command Rear Adm. Wayne Baze and other MyNavyHR leaders.

    CDS also provides an opportunity for Sailors to take surveys, ask questions and give feedback on Navy personnel policy.

    “CDS is designed so that Sailors have the opportunity to meet experts in their field so they can find the best route to managing their career,” said Navy Personnel Command Force Master Chief Bill Houlihan. “It is our responsibility as leaders to provide all of our Sailors, including ourselves, with the tools and resources they need to be successful in the Navy. We bring in senior leadership from MyNavyHR as well as detailers and other experts to answer Sailors’ questions.”

    CDS events at NAVSTA Rota will occur on the grinder and the chapel May 6, 2024, 0800 - 1815. The CDS events at NSA Naples will be held at the Naples Conference Center, Bella Napoli Conference Room and chapel May 9, 2024, 0800 - 1815. NAS Sigonella will be holding the CDS events at Commander, Task Force 67 hangar May 10, 2024, 0930 - 1330.

    For more information, please visit https://www.mynavyhr.navy.mil/Career-Management/Talent-Management/CDS/

    NPC’s mission is to leverage an inspirational culture to staff the Fleet with ready Sailors to allow America’s Navy to assure mission success, and deliver unprecedented quality of service for Sailors to thrive in a life-changing experience.

