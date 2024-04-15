U.S. Space Force Chief of Space Operations visits 1st Space Brigade

Photo By Dottie White | Col. Mark Cobos, commander, 1st Space Brigade, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense...... read more read more Photo By Dottie White | Col. Mark Cobos, commander, 1st Space Brigade, U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command, discusses Army space capabilities with Chief of Space Operations U.S. Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman and Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna during a visit to the brigade headquarters at Fort Carson, Colorado, April 10. (U.S. Army photo by Dottie White) see less | View Image Page

FORT CARSON, Colo. – The U.S. Army Space and Missile Defense Command’s 1st Space Brigade hosted the Department of Defense’s highest-ranking space officer at its headquarters, April 10, to demonstrate their mission, assets and capabilities that contribute to space operations.



During his visit, Chief of Space Operations U.S. Space Force Gen. Chance Saltzman viewed the brigade’s Mobile Integrated Ground Suite, Tactical Integrated Ground Suite and an informational tent including displays of Marine Space Force integration, 10th Special Forces Group partnership, 4th Infantry Division Space Support Element storyboards, Broadband Advanced Ground Radio and high-altitude balloons from the Space Prototyping and Experimentation Branch.



Saltzman’s visit emphasized how, in a world of increasingly complex next-generation threats, advancing and leveraging joint and coalition space capabilities enables warfighters across each of the DOD’s service branches.



“We’re all on the same team, and we all need to be ready to fight together,” Saltzman said. “When it’s time to fight, it doesn’t matter what color of uniform you’re wearing or what color is on your nametag. We have to be ready to fight together.”



Col. Mark Cobos, commander, 1st Space Brigade, gave Saltzman a synopsis of the how Army Space operations delivers decisive combat power in support of Army and joint warfighting communities. The brigade builds space warriors and capabilities enabling the Army and joint force to deploy, fight and win decisively against any adversary in a multidomain, high-intensity conflict.



“This is the one team on display – Army, Space Force, Marine Corps, special operations – and is indicative of our commitment to be ready to fight together,” Cobos said.



The 1st Space Brigade is the Army’s only space brigade and consists of active and reserve space battalions with many unique mission areas and a global footprint that spans 11 locations in nine countries and six time zones. Army space units leverage satellites and space technologies to help land combat units maneuver with tempo, fire with precision and extended range, communicate over long distances, conduct intelligence and reconnaissance operations, protect and sustain deployed forces, and project combat power — while preventing adversaries from using space to do the same.



Saltzman also received a demonstration of a miniaturized tactical space control system, which is manned by space Soldiers and transported with special operations forces. Small space systems hold the potential to enhance ground maneuver formations’ ability to see, sense, stimulate, strike and assess from distributed locations on a battlefield. The partnership with special operations forces allows space Soldiers deeper physical access into austere or contested operating environments.



Before departing, Saltzman presented coins to three Soldiers in recognition of their exceptional work, team efforts and as a thank you for their dedication to the space mission.



“Thank you for your leadership and for your team efforts,” Saltzman said. “I appreciate all you do.”