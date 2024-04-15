DoD recognizes DAF Radioisotope Committee Secretariat for commitment to safety

Photo By Megan Hearst | Peter I. Belk, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness,...... read more read more Photo By Megan Hearst | Peter I. Belk, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, center, poses for a photo with members of the Air Force Medical Agency’s Aerospace and Operational Medicine Division on March 21, 2024, at the Defense Health Headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia. Belk presented a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness to members of the U.S. Air Force’s Radioisotope Committee Secretariat for ensuring no violations in 2023. (U.S. Air Force photo by Megan Hearst) see less | View Image Page

On March 21, Peter I. Belk, performing the duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness, met with the Department of the U.S. Air Force’s Radioisotope Committee Secretariat and recognized the staff for their efforts in ensuring zero violations in 2023 and supporting the Secretary of Defense’s priority of taking care of our people.



Located at Air Force Medical Service headquarters in Falls Church, Virginia, the RICS maintains the Air Force’s master materials license, issued by the U.S. Nuclear Regulatory Commission, authorizing the service to use radioactive materials for industrial and medical purposes.



In the past two years, the RICS implemented a rigorous plan to ensure safety and improve oversight of the Department of the Air Force’s master materials license. The team improved standard operating procedures, updated training, and environmental sampling plans, and streamlined communication across DAF installations. As a result, the RICS received the highest possible inspection rating.



“It is important to draw attention to, and acknowledge, the kinds of action that help create a safe environment for our service members,” said Belk.



Belk presented a certificate of appreciation on behalf of the Office of the Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness to the RICS, which includes:



"You all are our silent warriors, working in the background and ensuring our safety on a day-to-day basis,” said Belk. “I could not be more proud to be a part of this team.”



Mr. Peter I. Belk is performing the Duties of Assistant Secretary of Defense for Readiness. In this capacity, he is the principal advisor to the Secretary of Defense and the Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness (USD)(P&R)) on all matters related to the readiness of the Total Force.