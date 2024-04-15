Photo Story: Work underway to install infrastructure for future garrison operations support area at Fort McCoy

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on the Prepare Garrison Operations Support Area Site and Install...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Contractors work on the Prepare Garrison Operations Support Area Site and Install Utilities Project on April 3, 2024, at Fort McCoy, Wis. The project will complete the initial utility and parking lot work for the eventual consolidated Garrison Operations Support Center and garrison support area at the installation. Work has been ongoing in the area since 2021. In 2021, Fort McCoy DPW officials said the site plan overall is to make it into a base operations support site for installation service contractors, such as facility maintenance, roads and grounds, solid waste, custodial, pest management, and more. The plan from Fort McCoy DPW was looking to combine all of its service contractors in one location near commercial gate access. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

After years of troop projects by multiple Army engineer units from the Army Reserve and Army National Guard to shape an area for a garrison operations support area at Fort McCoy, contractors are now beginning infrastructure work in the same area, Fort McCoy Directorate of Public Works (DPW) officials said.



The project is located in an area of land near the old Gate 20 and Logistical Support Area Liberty and the cantonment area fence. Work began to landscape this area in June 2021 with Soldiers from the Army Reserve’s 492nd Engineer Company, based in Mankato, Minn.



Then in July 2021, about a dozen Soldiers with the 4th Platoon of Wisconsin National Guard’s 950th Engineer Company (Route Clearance) continued working in the area with bulldozers and other construction equipment.



Fort McCoy Troop Projects Coordinator Larry Morrow said in a 2021 news article that the site work to start was mainly moving out organic material, such as tree stumps and vegetation, and then developing it further from there.



“Larry set us up on this project, and we are continuing to move the organic material from the site,” said 2nd Lt. Nick Bures, 4th Platoon leader, at the time.



Now just under three years later, after many more units and contractors have continuously worked at the site, DPW General Engineer said more permanent work is now going on at the project now named the “Prepare Garrison Operations Support Area Site and Install Utilities Project.”



“The Prepare Garrison Operations Support Area Site and Install Utilities Project will complete the initial utility and parking lot work for the eventual consolidated Garrison Operations Support Center,” Ferguson said.



“Contractors are installing culverts, storm sewer, water, and sanitary mains with stub outs for the future buildings as well as a parking lot and curb,” Ferguson said. “Project cost is (approximately) $2 million and is expected to be complete by end of 2024.”



