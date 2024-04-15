Navy Medicine partners with Recruiting Command to attract STEM-focused students

Encouraging people interested in medicine and science to join Navy Medicine was the focus of the inaugural kaizen meeting at the Navy Recruiting Command (NRC) in Millington, Tenn., April 10-12, 2024.



Kaizen is a Japanese term meaning change for the better or continuous improvement. It is a structured approach focusing on identifying and eliminating roadblocks that hinder a process. This event specifically tackled challenges in recruiting qualified personnel for Navy Medicine.



“Our Navy needs highly skilled physicians, dentists, nurses, corpsmen, and other medical professionals to care for Sailors, Marines, and their families,” said Rear Adm. Rick Freedman, Deputy Surgeon General, Navy Medicine. “The work we do directly contributes to the Chief of Naval Operation’s priorities of Warfighting, Warfighters, and building the Foundation that supports them. This kaizen event was a fantastic opportunity to partner with Navy Recruiting Command and explore innovative solutions to enhance our recruiting efforts.”



During the event, a collaborative team comprised of BUMED and NRC personnel brainstormed methods to improve Navy Medicine’s recruiting strategy. Key areas of focus included:

-- Identifying and highlighting the rewarding career paths within Navy Medicine

-- Streamlining the application process for potential recruits

-- Developing targeted outreach programs to attract top talent



The team formulated a comprehensive plan to address these areas, which will be implemented by Navy Medicine in the coming months.



“This week’s meeting leveraged Recruiting Command’s close relationship with Navy Medicine to knock down barriers to effectively recruiting people interested in building a better version of themselves through pursuit of an unparalleled medical career in our Navy,” said Rear Adm. Jim Waters, Commander, Navy Recruiting Command.



Navy Medicine’s senior enlisted leader spoke of the importance of BUMED and NRC partnerships in preparation for the future fight.



“We are committed to attracting the best and brightest minds to join our Navy Medicine family,” said Force Master Chief PatrickPaul Mangaran, director of the Hospital Corps. “This kaizen event signifies a valuable step forward in achieving that goal. By working together, we can ensure a strong and highly skilled medical force for the Navy.”



Navy Medicine – represented by more than 44,000 highly-trained military and civilian health care professionals – provides enduring expeditionary medical support to the warfighter on, below, and above the sea, and ashore.



Navy Recruiting Command consists of a command headquarters, two Navy Recruiting Regions, Navy Reserve Recruiting Command, and 26 Navy Talent Acquisition Groups. Their combined goal is to attract the highest quality candidates to assure the ongoing success of America’s Navy.

NEWS INFO Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 14:31 Story ID: 468573 Location: MILLINGTON, TN, US Web Views: 20 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Navy Medicine partners with Recruiting Command to attract STEM-focused students, by BUMED PAO, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.