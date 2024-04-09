Photo Story: April 2024 snow scenes at Fort McCoy's Commemorative Area

Photo By Scott Sturkol | Historical buildings in Fort McCoy’s historic Commemorative Area is shown April 3,...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | Historical buildings in Fort McCoy’s historic Commemorative Area is shown April 3, 2024, after several inches of spring snow fell at Fort McCoy, Wis. The 900 block of the installation, the Commemorative Area, and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts. The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Public Affairs Office, Fort McCoy, Wis.) see less | View Image Page

Veterans Memorial Plaza, Equipment Park, and more is shown after a fresh snow April 3, 2024, at the historic Commemorative Area at Fort McCoy, Wis.



The 900 block of the installation, the Commemorative Area, and the 11-acre area surrounding it are at the hub of the fort’s history-preservation efforts.



Veterans Memorial Plaza is a tribute to all of the men and women who have served the nation during each era of Fort McCoy’s history.



The Equipment Park is an outdoor display of historic and present-day equipment representative of the types used on the installation. The design of the park allows for display of 70 pieces of equipment, ranging from helicopters and howitzers to trucks and trailers.



The Commemorative Area also consists of five World War II-era buildings set aside to help tell Fort McCoy’s unique story. These facilities are representative of the types found in the cantonment area when it was constructed in 1942.



Fort McCoy’s motto is to be the “Total Force Training Center.” Located in the heart of the upper Midwest, Fort McCoy is the only U.S. Army installation in Wisconsin.



The installation has provided support and facilities for the field and classroom training of more than 100,000 military personnel from all services nearly every year since 1984.



