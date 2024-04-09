FAFB commemorates EPAs with Eastern Washington and Gonzaga Universities

Photo By Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz | Col. Chesley Dycus, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, and Dr. Charlita Shelton,...... read more read more Photo By Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz | Col. Chesley Dycus, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, and Dr. Charlita Shelton, Gonzaga University chief of staff to the president, hold signed educational partnership agreements at the signing in Spokane, Washington, April 12, 2024. Fairchild Air Force Base commemorated EPAs with EWU and Gonzaga university as part of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s collaboration with academic institutions to encourage and enhance study in disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics at all levels of education. This partnership allows Fairchild AFB to utilize research and development capabilities at EWU and Gonzaga to find innovative solutions to unique challenges the wing may face. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Matthew Arachikavitz) see less | View Image Page

SPOKANE, Wash. – Fairchild Air Force Base recently commemorated educational partnership agreements with Eastern Washington University and Gonzaga University as part of the Air Force Research Laboratory’s collaboration with academic institutions to encourage and enhance study in disciplines of science, technology, engineering and mathematics at all levels of education.



This partnership allows Fairchild AFB to utilize research and development capabilities at EWU and Gonzaga to find innovative solutions to the wing’s unique challenges.



“Partnerships provide access to each other’s resources, such as facilities, expertise, community, and so much more,” said Dr. Karlene Hoo, dean of the School of Engineering and Applied Science at Gonzaga University. “By leveraging their resources there is a greater likelihood of substantial impact to benefit society and advance preferred societal outcomes.



Col. Chesley Dycus, 92nd Air Refueling Wing commander, delivered remarks and signed EPA’s with university leaders during commemoration events with EWU on April 5, 2024, and Gonzaga on April 12, 2024.



Fairchild AFB, EWU and Gonzaga all contribute to building relationships within the Spokane community in different ways.



“These educational partnership agreements bolster relationships with the local community by keeping dialogue and collaboration open between the universities and Team Fairchild,” said Capt. Friedrich Martin, 92nd ARW chief innovation officer. “The Air Force benefits from having a university partner to work on challenges it is facing, which allows for innovative solutions that bolster advanced warfighting capabilities.”



This collaboration allows students at both universities to work directly with members of Team Fairchild.



“This will be a mutually beneficial partnership with far-reaching impacts,” said Dr. Shari McMahan, Eastern Washington University president. “Our students pursuing degrees in the high-demand STEM career fields will graduate having built relationships with members of the Fairchild family and having a deeper understanding of real-world application of the skills they’re learning,”