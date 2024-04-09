Michigan's 177th Military Police Brigade return from Guantanamo Bay Deployment

LANSING, Mich. –

The water spray arch of two Detroit Metro Airport firetrucks marked the homecoming of 62 Citizen-Soldiers belonging to the Michigan National Guard’s 177th Military Police Brigade, following their overseas deployment to Joint Task Force Guantanamo Bay, Cuba in the Southern Command Area of Responsibility.



"We are thrilled to welcome home today the members of the 177th MP who have dedicated the past year of their lives to securing our nation and protecting their fellow Americans," said Lt. Col. James Blocker, Commander, 177th MP BDE. "They performed a difficult and important mission and did so with great skill and courage. We are proud of their accomplishments and grateful to them and their families for their outstanding service."



Family and friends filled the Signature airplane hangar at the Detroit, MI airport as they gathered to welcome the 62 Soldiers home.



“For 16 months, this amazing Brigade level staff from the 177th (forward) trained for and executed the mission flawlessly. Every Warfighter from E-4 through 0-5 was focused and dedicated to overall success of our operation and worked every hour possible to deliver products to the Commander so he could make deliberate staff decisions,” said Command Sgt. Major James Taylor. “Their sacrifice and motivation displayed while deployed went above and beyond, and the team was given praise from the previous Commander as the best Brigade Staff he has ever worked with. I am honored to be part of the Command team and could not be prouder of the efforts and mission execution from the men and women of the 177th Team Tiger!”



Joint Task Force Guantanamo is responsible for the safe, humane, legal care and custody of law of armed conflict detainees, and the collection and dissemination of intelligence. JTF-Guantanamo serves as an integral component of OPERATION Enduring Freedom. They are the model organization for safe and humane enemy combatant detention operations, and for the collection and dissemination of strategic intelligence supporting the Global War on Terror.



Now that these soldiers are home, they will participate in the Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program event. The program’s goal is to promote the well-being of National Guard and Reserve members, their families, and communities, by connecting them with resources throughout the deployment cycle. The Yellow Ribbon Reintegration Program connects Guard and Reserve Service members, their families and loved ones with local resources before, during, and after deployments, especially during the reintegration phase that continues well-beyond the Service members return home.



Commanders and leaders play a critical role in ensuring that National Guard and Reserve Service members and their families attend Yellow Ribbon Events where they can access information on healthcare, education, employment, and financial and legal benefits.



“After a job well done abroad, our focus shifts to ensuring the readiness of the formation at home,” said Brig. Gen. Ravi Wagh, Michigan Army National Guard Commander. “At the heart of our Army's readiness is our people, and by extension their families and employers. We have resources in place to ensure the transition back to a normal routine is as smooth as possible, for both the soldier and those that support them.”



The well-being and readiness of the service members is a top priority for the leadership of the Michigan National Guard, and at the heart of our Army's readiness is our people. Our strength is our Soldiers and families, and we are committed to taking care of both.



