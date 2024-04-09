Open Season for Monsters, Gladiators and even Diamond Divas

Photo By Jason Ragucci | Fort Liberty Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Greg Seymour quotes the Athlete’s Oath...... read more read more Photo By Jason Ragucci | Fort Liberty Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Greg Seymour quotes the Athlete’s Oath during the Youth Sports Spring Opening ceremony at the Fort Liberty NCO Academy’s Ceremonial Field on April 13, 2024. (U.S. Army photo by Jason Ragucci, Fort Liberty Garrison Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

FORT LIBERTY, N.C. – Child & Youth Services hosted the Youth Sports Spring Opening ceremony at the Fort Liberty NCO Academy’s Ceremonial Field on April 13, 2024. Over 30 teams were introduced and caught the first kick and pitch of the season by the Fort Liberty Garrison team and Directorates.



Youth Sports and Fitness Director Piper Taylor encouraged Service Members and Families to cheer for their favorite teams as they introduced them. Everyone who attended the ceremony got to watch a parachute demonstration by the Golden Knights, beginning with an eye-catching rendition of the National Anthem, including the lead parachutist carrying the nation’s colors on the descent to the ground over the crowd of athletes and coaches.



The Fort Liberty Garrison Commander, Col. John Wilcox, made a special appearance and offered words of encouragement and a deep appreciation to all the volunteer coaches who have stepped up to the plate before the season's first game.



“Show up on time, be a good teammate, work harder than everybody else, and most importantly, have fun,” said Wilcox. “Thank you so much for volunteering to be coaches. We realize how much debt of gratitude we owe each of you.



Garrison Command Sgt. Maj. Greg Seymour also appeared and led the Athlete’s Oath to all the players during the ceremony.



“I will work hard to succeed and win or lose; I will always play with Honor, Integrity, and Respect,” exclaimed Seymour as he quoted the oath. “As a military child myself and being a part of youth sports, it is very important to understand that your investment as a volunteer coach is instrumental to the upbringing of our children today.”



Taylor announced the first ceremonial plays of the season:

• First soccer kick, CYS Youth Administrator Mel Stebbins

• First track baton pass, Chief of CYS Margaret Lilly

• First baseball pitch, Command Sgt. Maj. Greg Seymour

• First softball pitch, Director of Family and Morale, Welfare and Recreation, Jennifer Hodges



The teams for the 2024 Spring Youth Sports:

• Lil Kickers: Rockets, Bears, Sharks and Tigers

• 6U Soccer: Dragons, Tigers, Gators, Pirates and Wolves

• 8U Soccer: Cobras, Cheetahs, Falcons, Black Cats and Hawks

• 10U Soccer: Monsters, Gladiators, Blue Devils and Jaguars

• 13U Soccer: Strykers, Knights and Titans

• T-Ball: Tigers, Cubs, Astros, Pokémon and Golden Eagles

• Coach Pitch: Woodpeckers, Pirates, Foxes and Super Sonics

• 10U Softball: Lady Diamon Divas

• 12U Softball: Lady Warriors

• 10U Baseball: Stompers and Buckeyes

• 12U: Yankees



The Fort Liberty CYS Sports and Fitness program is currently seeking coaches. Volunteering as a youth sports coach allows the youth to participate, develop fundamental skills, and grow in an atmosphere of sportsmanship, citizenship, and teamwork. Contact CYS Sports and Fitness at (910) 907-5832 or visit https://liberty.armymwr.com/programs/cys-services-sports-fitness for more information.