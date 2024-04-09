DLA Land and Maritime engineers visit Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base

Photo By Arthur Hylton | Engineers with Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Engineering and Technical...... read more read more Photo By Arthur Hylton | Engineers with Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Engineering and Technical Support Directorate visited the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, April 3. The group learned about the Wing’s mission before touring a KC-135 Stratotanker undergoing phase inspection and maintenance. see less | View Image Page

About two dozen engineers with Defense Logistics Agency Land and Maritime Engineering and Technical Support Directorate witnessed the fruits of their labor during a site visit of the 121st Air Refueling Wing at Rickenbacker Air National Guard Base, Ohio, April 3.



The group learned about the Wing’s mission before touring a KC-135 Stratotanker undergoing phase inspection and maintenance, led by Air National Guard Capt. Zacharee Stollings, 121st Maintenance Squadron commander.



The KC-135 operates mostly as an inflight refueler, deploying across the globe. It has provided core aerial refueling capability for the United States Air Force for more than 60 years and provides aerial refueling support to Navy, Marine Corps and allied nation aircraft as well. It is capable of carrying a mix of personnel and cargo, as well as transporting litter and ambulatory patients during aeromedical evacuations.



Intrigued engineers explored the aircraft inside and out and saw firsthand the intricate details involved in keeping the aircraft mission-ready – an opportunity that Charles Saffle, DLA Land and Maritime Document Standardization Division chief, said was unique for many.



“Our engineers write the specifications and standards for various parts; we have teams that audit manufacturers according to those specs and test parts for function and fraud – but very seldom do they get out into the field to see where these parts are used, how they are used and how they’re installed,” Saffle said.



The 121st ARW’s 12 assigned KC-135s vary in age from one of the first off the assembly line in 1956 to the last aircraft made in 1964, Stollings said.

While the KC-46A Pegasus is planned to replace the KC-135 in the future, the Stratotanker must be maintained for years to come, he added. The aircraft continues to undergo life-cycle upgrades to expand capability and improve reliability – and DLA Land and Maritime continues to be a part of that.



Rodney Chambers, an electronics engineer with the Document Standardization Division of DLA Land and Maritime’s Engineering and Technical Support Directorate, creates microcircuit drawings for the quality standards and screening that manufacturers must meet when building electronic parts for military or space applications. He said the site visit brought valuable insight.



“We do our side of the job, but to come here and see what it looks like on the other side of the fence…it helps us to really see the importance of what we do and the importance of keeping these sources on file and the drawings up to date,” Chambers said. “It ties that bridge from what we do to real-world application.”



Saffle said another group is set to tour later this month and he hopes to bring more engineers and technicians in the future.



Stollings concurred.



“A majority of the parts we get are through DLA, and we want to continue building upon that relationship,” he said. “As a former DLA Land and Maritime business process analyst, I know that coming out here and seeing the end result really brings everything full circle.”