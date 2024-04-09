Fort McCoy observes Alcohol Awareness Month with special display during April 2024

Photo By Scott Sturkol | A display observing the dangers of drunk driving is shown April 8, 2024, on the...... read more read more Photo By Scott Sturkol | A display observing the dangers of drunk driving is shown April 8, 2024, on the cantonment area at Fort McCoy, Wis. The Army Substance Abuse Program office at Fort McCoy coordinated with Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Emergency Services; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Directorate of Public Works to display the wrecked car to show the dangers of driving while drunk and to recognize April as Alcohol Awareness Month. Every April the National Council for Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD) sponsors Alcohol Awareness Month to increase awareness and understanding of the causes and treatment of the nation’s #1 public health problem — alcoholism, the NCADD states. (U.S. Army Photo by Scott T. Sturkol, Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office) see less | View Image Page

A display observing the dangers of drunk driving is set up on the cantonment area across from McCoy's Community Center at Fort McCoy during all of April 2024.



The Army Substance Abuse Program (ASAP) office at Fort McCoy coordinated with Fort McCoy’s Directorate of Emergency Services; Directorate of Plans, Training, Mobilization and Security; and the Directorate of Public Works to display the wrecked car to show the dangers of driving while drunk and to recognize April as Alcohol Awareness Month.



Alcohol Awareness Month is a health awareness campaign that was formerly sponsored by the National Council for Alcoholism and Drug Dependence (NCADD). It took place every April and was established in 1987 with the aim of raising awareness for communities and to help understand the causes and treatment available for one of the nation's biggest health issues, the NCADD states at its website, https://recovered.org.



“The campaign also aimed to reduce the social stigma associated with alcoholism and to educate people on how the disease can be addressed; offering help and advice for families as well as direct engagement with those afflicted with alcohol addiction,” the website states.



“Alcohol addiction and abuse is not only a considerable burden on government spending, it also claims thousands of lives across the country each year,” the website states. “Some notable statistics on alcohol addiction include ... more than 65 million Americans report binge drinking or heavy drinking in a one-month period, which is more than 40 percent of those who drink alcohol. In 2018, there were 10,511 alcohol-impaired driving fatalities, totaling 29 percent of all traffic fatalities for the year. Teen alcohol use kills 4,700 people each year, more than all illegal drugs combined. By making people more aware of the situation and the viable solutions, Alcohol Awareness Month aims to reduce the pain and suffering alcohol abuse causes to people's lives.”



The National Institute on Alcohol Abuse and Alcoholism (NIAAA), online at https://www.niaaa.nih.gov/news-events/announcement/april-alcohol-awareness-month, states Alcohol Awareness Month is an opportunity to update your knowledge about alcohol use disorder and the adverse impact of alcohol misuse on health and society.



“Alcohol-related problems continue to take a heavy toll on individuals, families, and communities,” the website states. “Researchers estimate that each year there are more than 178,000 alcohol-related deaths, making alcohol a leading preventable cause of death in the United States. In addition, more than 200 disease and injury-related conditions are associated with alcohol misuse.”



The site also states, “During Alcohol Awareness Month, you can also find information across the NIAAA website to learn more about NIAAA-supported research and initiatives. These efforts aim to generate and disseminate fundamental knowledge about the adverse effects of alcohol on health and well-being. Such research is critical in helping us to improve the diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of alcohol-related problems.”



The Fort McCoy display will be shown for the entire month of April. Fort McCoy's ASAP office, Fort McCoy leadership, Fort McCoy Police, and Fort McCoy’s Installation Safety Office all remind personnel to not drink and drive and to remember the dangers of alcohol.



(Article prepared by the Fort McCoy Public Affairs Office.)