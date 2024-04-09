Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USFF and CNIC to Conduct Hurricane Preparedness Exercise

    DC, UNITED STATES

    04.15.2024

    Story by Petty Officer 1st Class Evan Thompson  

    Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command

    WASHINGTON – U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations
    Command (CNIC) will conduct their annual two-week hurricane preparedness, disaster
    response and recovery exercise, Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale (HURREX/CG-24) 2024 from
    April 22 – May 3.
    “We are committed to our Sailors and their families who are our number one priority,” said
    Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “Hurricane preparedness is not
    only critical to maintaining combat readiness, it’s crucial to ensuring everyone’s safety during
    adverse weather conditions. This annual hurricane preparedness exercise, in coordination with
    our partners ashore, will continue to enhance our collective responses before and throughout
    this upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.”
    HURREX/CG 24 is designed to exercise and strengthen the Navy’s shore and afloat commands’
    responses and emergency operation procedures in preparation for an active hurricane season
    along the U.S. East Coast. The exercise additionally creates opportunities for fleet and
    installation teams to reinforce coordinating relationships with local/state authorities and
    partners to enhance the Navy’s support to Sailors, their families as well as surrounding
    communities through any condition or circumstance during what has been predicted to be an
    active hurricane season this year.
    “With climate change producing more frequent and stronger storms, severe weather events
    pose an increasingly significant challenge to naval operations and infrastructure,” said Vice
    Adm. Scott Gray Commander, Navy Installations Command. “Committing to annual training in
    coordination with our partners ensures our Sailors and installations are ready to face the
    uncertainties of severe weather, allowing us to adapt quickly and effectively to safeguard our
    personnel, assets, and mission readiness.”
    The first week of HURREX/CG 24 simulates a storm system developing along U.S. Atlantic coast
    and the Gulf of Mexico to engage fleet and shore commands on heavy weather response
    procedures and the inevitability of storm impact.
    The second week engages commands to shift focus to procedures for recovery from severe
    weather events. These may include lifting evacuation orders, reopening installations,
    conducting damage assessments, and standing up of the Emergency Family Assistance Center
    (EFAC) require external coordination, strengthening relationships with local/state authorities
    and partners.
    HURREX/CG 24 is an essential part of maintaining and improving installation support and
    recovery efforts before, during and after major weather events. The quality of service and
    safety of our people remain our top priority.

    Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal
    base operations. However, there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic
    around bases or delays in base access.
    Sailors and military civilians can log into the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System
    (NFAAS) at https://navyfamily.navy.mil to verify and update contact information for themselves
    and their family members.
    For more information about HURREX/CG 24 exercises, contact USFFC Public Affairs at
    usff_nflt_pa@us.navy.mil or CNIC Public Affairs at CNICHQPublicAffairs@us.navy.mil.
    For information about how HURREX/CG 24 may impact your community, please visit your local
    Navy installation’s website or social media channels for additional details.

