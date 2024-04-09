USFF and CNIC to Conduct Hurricane Preparedness Exercise

WASHINGTON – U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations

Command (CNIC) will conduct their annual two-week hurricane preparedness, disaster

response and recovery exercise, Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale (HURREX/CG-24) 2024 from

April 22 – May 3.

“We are committed to our Sailors and their families who are our number one priority,” said

Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “Hurricane preparedness is not

only critical to maintaining combat readiness, it’s crucial to ensuring everyone’s safety during

adverse weather conditions. This annual hurricane preparedness exercise, in coordination with

our partners ashore, will continue to enhance our collective responses before and throughout

this upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.”

HURREX/CG 24 is designed to exercise and strengthen the Navy’s shore and afloat commands’

responses and emergency operation procedures in preparation for an active hurricane season

along the U.S. East Coast. The exercise additionally creates opportunities for fleet and

installation teams to reinforce coordinating relationships with local/state authorities and

partners to enhance the Navy’s support to Sailors, their families as well as surrounding

communities through any condition or circumstance during what has been predicted to be an

active hurricane season this year.

“With climate change producing more frequent and stronger storms, severe weather events

pose an increasingly significant challenge to naval operations and infrastructure,” said Vice

Adm. Scott Gray Commander, Navy Installations Command. “Committing to annual training in

coordination with our partners ensures our Sailors and installations are ready to face the

uncertainties of severe weather, allowing us to adapt quickly and effectively to safeguard our

personnel, assets, and mission readiness.”

The first week of HURREX/CG 24 simulates a storm system developing along U.S. Atlantic coast

and the Gulf of Mexico to engage fleet and shore commands on heavy weather response

procedures and the inevitability of storm impact.

The second week engages commands to shift focus to procedures for recovery from severe

weather events. These may include lifting evacuation orders, reopening installations,

conducting damage assessments, and standing up of the Emergency Family Assistance Center

(EFAC) require external coordination, strengthening relationships with local/state authorities

and partners.

HURREX/CG 24 is an essential part of maintaining and improving installation support and

recovery efforts before, during and after major weather events. The quality of service and

safety of our people remain our top priority.



Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal

base operations. However, there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic

around bases or delays in base access.

Sailors and military civilians can log into the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System

(NFAAS) at https://navyfamily.navy.mil to verify and update contact information for themselves

and their family members.

For more information about HURREX/CG 24 exercises, contact USFFC Public Affairs at

usff_nflt_pa@us.navy.mil or CNIC Public Affairs at CNICHQPublicAffairs@us.navy.mil.

For information about how HURREX/CG 24 may impact your community, please visit your local

Navy installation’s website or social media channels for additional details.

