USFF and CNIC to Conduct Hurricane Preparedness Exercise

WASHINGTON – U.S. Fleet Forces Command (USFFC) and Commander, Navy Installations
Command (CNIC) will conduct their annual two-week hurricane preparedness, disaster
response and recovery exercise, Hurricane Exercise/Citadel Gale (HURREX/CG-24) 2024 from
April 22 – May 3.
“We are committed to our Sailors and their families who are our number one priority,” said
Adm. Daryl Caudle, Commander, U.S. Fleet Forces Command. “Hurricane preparedness is not
only critical to maintaining combat readiness, it’s crucial to ensuring everyone’s safety during
adverse weather conditions. This annual hurricane preparedness exercise, in coordination with
our partners ashore, will continue to enhance our collective responses before and throughout
this upcoming Atlantic hurricane season.”
HURREX/CG 24 is designed to exercise and strengthen the Navy’s shore and afloat commands’
responses and emergency operation procedures in preparation for an active hurricane season
along the U.S. East Coast. The exercise additionally creates opportunities for fleet and
installation teams to reinforce coordinating relationships with local/state authorities and
partners to enhance the Navy’s support to Sailors, their families as well as surrounding
communities through any condition or circumstance during what has been predicted to be an
active hurricane season this year.
“With climate change producing more frequent and stronger storms, severe weather events
pose an increasingly significant challenge to naval operations and infrastructure,” said Vice
Adm. Scott Gray Commander, Navy Installations Command. “Committing to annual training in
coordination with our partners ensures our Sailors and installations are ready to face the
uncertainties of severe weather, allowing us to adapt quickly and effectively to safeguard our
personnel, assets, and mission readiness.”
The first week of HURREX/CG 24 simulates a storm system developing along U.S. Atlantic coast
and the Gulf of Mexico to engage fleet and shore commands on heavy weather response
procedures and the inevitability of storm impact.
The second week engages commands to shift focus to procedures for recovery from severe
weather events. These may include lifting evacuation orders, reopening installations,
conducting damage assessments, and standing up of the Emergency Family Assistance Center
(EFAC) require external coordination, strengthening relationships with local/state authorities
and partners.
HURREX/CG 24 is an essential part of maintaining and improving installation support and
recovery efforts before, during and after major weather events. The quality of service and
safety of our people remain our top priority.
Measures have been taken to minimize disruptions within local communities and to normal
base operations. However, there may be times when the exercise causes increased traffic
around bases or delays in base access.
Sailors and military civilians can log into the Navy Family Accountability and Assessment System
(NFAAS) at https://navyfamily.navy.mil to verify and update contact information for themselves
and their family members.
For more information about HURREX/CG 24 exercises, contact USFFC Public Affairs at
usff_nflt_pa@us.navy.mil or CNIC Public Affairs at CNICHQPublicAffairs@us.navy.mil.
For information about how HURREX/CG 24 may impact your community, please visit your local
Navy installation’s website or social media channels for additional details.
