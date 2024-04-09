MCAAP employees celebrate Solar Eclipse through ‘Total Eclipse of the SHARP’

Courtesy Photo | The solar eclipse was viewed by members of the workforce at the McAlester Army...... read more read more Courtesy Photo | The solar eclipse was viewed by members of the workforce at the McAlester Army Ammunition Plant during a watch party. see less | View Image Page

McAlester Army Ammunition Plant employees kicked off Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month at by gathering to watch the solar eclipse at the “Total Eclipse of the SHARP” watch party event.



While they were not in the path of totality, MCAAP, located in Oklahoma, still received 98% sun obscurity from the moon.



“According to RAINN, the nation’s largest anti-sexual violence organization, one in every six women and one in 33 men have been the victim of an attempted or completed sexual assault in their lifetime,” said Jennifer Box, MCAAP’s Sexual Harassment/Assault Response and Prevention Coordinator. “We want to ensure the workforce at MCAAP understands why Sexual Assault Awareness and Prevention Month is so important.”



“It was exciting to see the workforce come together to celebrate the solar eclipse in support of SHARP,” said Andrew Scherman, Director of Operations Maintenance at MCAAP. “Jennifer did an outstanding job organizing the event to advocate for a pivotal cause.”



SHARP is also partnering with Morale, Welfare, and Recreation and the Employee Assistance Program to organize a 5K walk/run for sexual assault and child abuse awareness and prevention on April 18. First through third place finishers will receive a trophy at the conclusion of the race.



“We have many fun events scheduled daily throughout April like Meet and Greet Monday, Teal Tuesday, Wellness Wednesday, and Traveling Thursday,” Box said. “This year’s Army campaign theme is ‘Change Through Unity: Empower. Protect. Prevent.”



MCAAP’s mission is to produce, receive, store, ship, renovate, and demilitarize conventional ammunition. The installation, which is a subordinate of the Joint Munitions Command, provides Centralized Ammunition Management for training ammunition and contingency stocks for Army units in the southwest region of the United States.



For more information on the SHARP movement, contact numbers, and training, please visit Army.mil.