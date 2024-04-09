Canadian-Led CTF 150 Conducts Third Drug Interdiction in a Week

MANAMA, Bahrain – The Royal Navy’s HMS Lancaster (F229), operating in support of the Canadian-led Combined Task Force (CTF) 150, carried out its second successful drug seizure in as many days, seizing 2,000 kg of hashish from a dhow in the Arabian Sea, April 11.



Lancaster, a Duke-class Type 23 frigate, seized the illicit drugs as part of Focused Operation Crimson Barracuda in an effort to counter illegal drug smuggling, who’s profits often goes to funding terrorist activity. In the two days they have participated in Crimson Barracuda, the crew has interdicted a total of 3,300 kg of illicit narcotics.



On April 10, Lancaster seized 800 kg of hashish, 390 kg of methamphetamines and 110 kg of heroin from another dhow in the Arabian Sea.



“For the second day in a row, CTF 150 and the crew of HMS Lancaster prevented harmful and illicit drugs from reaching their final destination,” said Royal Canadian Navy Capt. Colin Matthews, Commander, Combined Task Force 150. “Once again, we have prevented criminal and terrorist organizations from profiting off the sale of these drugs to fund their activities. I am incredibly proud of this team for all that they have accomplished in such a short window.”



Crimson Barracuda counters terrorist and criminal organizations’ use of the high seas to smuggle narcotics, weapons, and other illicit substances in the Indian Ocean, Arabian Sea and Gulf of Oman.



CTF 150 is one of five task forces under Combined Maritime Forces, the world’s largest international naval partnership. CTF 150’s mission is to deter and disrupt the ability of non-state actors to move weapons, drugs and other illicit substances in the Indian Ocean, the Arabian Sea and the Gulf of Oman.



Combined Maritime Forces is a 42-nation naval partnership upholding the international rules-based order by promoting security and stability across 3.2 million square miles of water encompassing some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

Date Taken: 04.15.2024 Date Posted: 04.15.2024 Location: MANAMA, BH