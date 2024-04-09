Kunsan AB hosts Korea Flying Training 2024

Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick | Aircraft from the Republic of Korea Air Force arrive for Korea Flying Training 2024,...... read more read more Photo By Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick | Aircraft from the Republic of Korea Air Force arrive for Korea Flying Training 2024, at Kunsan Air Base, Republic of Korea, April 12, 2024. KFT 24 advances the ability to accept follow-on forces creating an advantage to U.S. and ROK forces participating in the training. Interoperability with dissimilar aircraft enables our aircrew members to be battle-ready for many potential situations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Samuel Earick) see less | View Image Page

Aircraft and personnel from units across the U.S. Army, U.S. Air Force, U.S. Marine Corps, and the Republic of Korea Air Force arrived to participate in Korea Flying Training 2024 exercise, April 12, 2024.

KFT 24 is part of the 7th Air Force’s annual training schedule designed to further strengthen flying interoperability and sharpen the combined readiness of the ROK and U.S. air and joint forces through face-to-face combined mission planning, flying execution, and debriefing.

“A force is only as strong as it is ready,” said Col. Matthew C. Gaetke, 8th Fighter Wing commander and Kunsan Air Base installation commander. “The Wolf Pack is honored to host the KFT 24 exercise to ensure the interoperability, readiness, and lethality of the ROK-US Alliance’s combined force. The training that will occur on the ground at Kunsan and in the skies over the Korean Peninsula in the next two weeks will prove that together we are ready to respond to any threat or adversary in order to defend the Republic of Korea.”

The event will highlight the ROK-U.S. Alliance by demonstrating lethality in the air domain, and enhancing its ability to deter, defend, and defeat any adversary. U.S. aircraft scheduled to participate include the F-16 Fighting Falcon, F-35B Lightning II, A-10 Thunderbolt II, E-3 Sentry, U-2 Dragon Lady, MQ-9 Reaper, MQ-1C Grey Eagle, KC-135 Stratotanker, C-17 Globemaster III, and C-130J Super Hercules coming from locations both on and off the Korean peninsula. ROKAF aircraft scheduled to participated include the F-35A, F-15K, F-16, FA-50, C-130, CN-235 and KC-330.

“KFT is a critical training event due to the sheer size of the exercise, the amount of aircraft and people involved from across the joint and allied forces, and the complexity of the training,” said U.S. Air Force Col. Charles G. Cameron, 7th AF Director of Operations and Plans. “This exercise provides the most realistic opportunity for our forces to rehearse tactics through difficult training scenarios while learning from each other to strengthen our defensive posture in the region.”

Hosting combined, joint training like KFT 24, showcases Kunsan’s ability to receive, support and project various layers of the ROK defense mission as well as 7th AF’s capacity to leverage an array of forces to respond to protect and defend the U.S., allies, and partner interests at a moment’s notice.

For more coverage of KFT 24, visit kunsan.af.mil/Wolf-Pack-News.