459th Air Refueling Wing Warrior of the Month for April 2024

Master Sgt. Matthew Jordan, Group Training Manager for the 459th Mission Support Group is the 459th Air Refueling Wing Warrior of the Month! In regard to his service, he says "Being a member of the 459 ARW has been a truly unique experience. Being in the NCR provides so many opportunities for mentorship and career growth that other units may not have. If I was going to advise anyone that's on the fence about taking the next step and joining the 459 ARW, I would recommend it. The leadership we have in this wing is empowering and encourages members to be innovative to tackle the current challenges of the Air Force Reserve."