The Radio Reconnaissance Platoon

Photo By Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez | A U.S. Marine Radio Reconnaissance Operator Course student, conducts a radio reconnaissance amphibious infiltration during a Radio Reconnaissance Operators Course at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam, Hawaii on March 25, 2024. The course served as an intense training evolution, prioritizing skill refinement and acted as the preliminary phase for exercise Corvus Dawn 24 battalion operations. CD24 sharpened 3rd Radio Battalion's ability to provide technical information related capabilities to III Marine Expeditionary Force and the joint and multi-national force throughout the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Bridgette Rodriguez)

In the expansive arena of modern warfare, battles unfold not only on the ground but also within the realm of transmitted signals. Within this landscape, U.S. Marine Corps radio reconnaissance platoons serve as silent sentinels, intercepting, decoding, and exploiting the whispers of adversaries.



"Communications without intelligence is noise. Intelligence without communications is irrelevant," said Gen. Alfred M. Gray Jr., 29th Commandant of the Marine Corps.



In spring of 1984, Gray sought to test the idea of creating a team of Marines with signals intelligence capabilities capable of conducting specialized operations. Lieutenant Colonel Chuck Gallina, former commanding officer of 2nd Radio Battalion (RADBN), and Captain Ernie Gillespie, a signals intelligence officer, were subsequently tasked by Gray to screen Marines of 2nd RADBN for this undertaking. Initially met with resistance from Marines and their commanders, they persevered through trial and error, both mentally and physically, until the first team of radio reconnaissance Marines was established in 1987.



Radio reconnaissance units are organized with capabilities to conduct signals intelligence and execute electronic warfare operations in non-permissive environments.



“We are trained to conduct both amphibious and airborne operations. As a result, we can insert into various environments and carry out reconnaissance and surveillance missions effectively,” said Gunnery Sgt. Matthew Webb, 3rd Radio Reconnaissance Platoon Sergeant, 3rd RADBN, III Marine Expeditionary Force Information Group.



The teams observe, identify, and report enemy activities within the electromagnetic spectrum, gathering crucial military information for ground force commanders. This information aids in shaping the battlefield and targeting enemy forces, supporting Marine Air-Ground Task Forces or other subsequent forces.



“The culture of the radio reconnaissance community emphasizes mission accomplishment; platoon members are taught to solve problems at the lowest level possible and continue the mission even amidst ambiguity. A tremendous amount of trust and responsibility is given to our teams to go out and perform,” said 1st Lt. Timothy Johnson, 1st Radio Reconnaissance Platoon Commander, 1st RABDN, I MIG.



With a steadfast presence, the mission of radio reconnaissance underscores the significance of forward sensing capabilities and actionable intelligence in the dynamic theater of warfare. Forty years from Gray's initial idea, platoons are persistently rehearsing and refining strategies, ensuring readiness to operate amidst uncertainty and the unknown.