12th CAB Participates in Exercise Saber Strike 24

Photo By Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand | Seven AH-64E Apache helicopters assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment...... read more read more Photo By Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand | Seven AH-64E Apache helicopters assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion) arrive in support of Exercise Saber Strike 24 at Malbork Airbase, Poland, April 10, 2024. Exercise Saber Strike 24 is a sub-exercise of DEFENDER 24, linked to NATO's Steadfast Defender 24 Exercise. 12th CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Gabrielle Hildebrand) see less | View Image Page

MALBORK AIR BASE, Poland (April 14, 2024) -- Seven AH-64 Echo Apache Guardian helicopters, a tactical convoy, and nearly 250 Soldiers assigned to the 1st Battalion, 3rd Aviation Regiment (Attack Battalion), 12th Combat Aviation Brigade, are participating in Exercise Saber Strike 24, April 8-30, across eastern Europe.



"Saber Strike 24 is a multilateral exercise that enhances combat readiness amongst participating NATO Allies and partner nations," said Col. Ryan Kendall, commander of the 12th CAB. "Our participation ensures 12th CAB remains ready to rapidly respond to emerging threats."



The exercise seeks to deter adversaries, transform operational mission command, build readiness, and strengthen the NATO Alliance.



Participants include the 2d Calvary Regiment, the 21st Theater Sustainment Command, and more than 10 Allied and partner nations.



"Participation in multinational exercises like Saber Strike 24 allows the Viper Battalion to conduct realistic training, maintain our combat-credible force, and enhance our relationships with our NATO Allies and partner nations," said Lt. Col. Jeff Meinders, commander, 1-3AB.



Saber Strike 24 is a sub-exercise of Dynamic Employment of Forces in Europe for the NATO Deterrence and Enhanced Readiness 2024, or DEFENDER 24, Europe's most prominent U.S. Army exercise.



12th CAB is among other units assigned to V Corps, America's Forward Deployed Corps in Europe. They work alongside NATO Allies and regional security partners to provide combat-ready forces, execute joint and multinational training exercises, and retain command and control for all rotational and assigned units in the European Theater.



Several media opportunities are scheduled during DEFENDER 24 activities. Journalists interested in being added to the distribution list should email media@army.mil. Follow the latest news and information on DEFENDER 24 at www.EuropeAfrica.army.mil/DefenderEurope.