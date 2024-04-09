Gaining Altitude: April 2024 Promotions

The 908th Airlift Wing congratulates the following members who promoted recently.
To Senior Airman:
Semaj Cowan
Derry Drake
Precious Olaitan
Isaiah Romero
Amber Thomas
To Staff Sgt.:
Jai Holley
Kentacia Wideman
To Master Sgt.:
Shemorre Bolton
Y’keona Kelley
