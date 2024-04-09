Battle Creek ANG Base opens Childcare Facility Program to support military families

April is designated as the Month of the Military Child, a time to honor the sacrifices of the more than 1.6 million children of military members serving in the U.S. and overseas. One of the unique challenges faced by children of service members with the Michigan Air National Guard (ANG) is childcare on drill weekends.



“Most local childcare centers are not open on the weekend,” said Lt. Col. Bethany Torma, 110th Force Support Squadron (FSS) commander. “My FSS team tirelessly reached out to numerous facilities until we found a location interested in pursuing a new community partnership with Battle Creek ANG Base service members.”



Over a year, the 110th FSS advocated for guardsmen and their struggles to obtain and finance childcare. Their efforts led to the establishment of the second ANG Childcare Facility Program on Feb. 3 at the Augusta Child Development Center in Augusta, Michigan. The program extends a new benefit to Battle Creek ANG Base service members and other Department of Defense personnel in the area, facilitating care during regular scheduled and rescheduled drills.



“Since the program’s start, we’ve witnessed a wave of positivity and enhanced productivity across our base,” Torma said. “Not only has it increased the quality of life for our Airmen and their families, but it has also strengthened our mission readiness, retention, and talent management.”



The program accommodates up to 20 military children, ranging from two weeks to 12 years old. It aims to collaborate with parents in developing enthusiasm, confidence, and foundational life skills critical for each child’s educational and future success.



“I feel fortunate to be part of the Childcare Facility Program with the base,” said Airman 1st Class Abigail Vrielink, 110th Wing financial management technician and Childcare Facility Program user. “It allows me to serve without the added stress of childcare costs and availability. It’s a great example of the ANG's commitment to family and service member care, enabling us to remain focused on the mission.”



Positions for consistent childcare are currently available. For additional details on the Childcare Facility Program, interested individuals can contact Capt. Brian Burdett, 110th FSS childcare program manager, at 110FSS.DCC.DrillChildCare@us.af.mil.

