USARPAC Bids Farewell and Welcomes New Deputy Commanding General

FORT SHAFTER, Hawaii--The U.S. Army Pacific bid farewell to Maj. Gen. Reginald G. A. Neal, Deputy Commanding General for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs, USARPAC, and welcomed Brig. Gen. Lance A. Okamura previously Director of Strategic Engagements for Joint Task Force-Red Hill, during a Flying V ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii, April 12, 2024.



The Flying “V” ceremony officially welcomes and honors senior Army officials as they assume their duties or depart from USARPAC. The ceremony’s name refers to the way the colors are posted, which is V-shaped.



The ceremony was officiated by USARPAC Commanding General, Charles A. Flynn, who said goodbye to Neal from the ‘One Team Ohana.’



Flynn presented his remarks April 12 during the Flying V ceremony held at historic Palm Circle, Fort Shafter, Hawaii.



"Thank you, General Reg Neal, for your exemplary leadership as Deputy Commanding General for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs,” said Flynn. “Welcome, General Lance, to this critical role. Together, we will continue our mission to ensure readiness and prevent conflict in this theater. Mahalo nui loa to all for your dedication."



Neal will retire later this year after 37 years serving. He supported the USARPAC commanding general's vision by overseeing national guard and reserve forces' readiness and integration as Deputy Commanding General for Mobilization and Reserve Affairs. This includes planning, personnel management, and policy development, essential for maintaining readiness in Pacific operations.



The Mobilization and Reserve Affairs unit in USARPAC plays a critical role in enhancing military readiness by preparing reserve and National Guard units for rapid deployment, strengthening active-duty forces during emergencies, and supporting civil missions such as disaster response. Their versatility and dedication are key assets in promoting regional stability within the Indo-Pacific.



“Together, we've made significant strides in readiness and relationships across the theater. Remember, freedom is a constant endeavor that requires each generation's dedication. Let's continue to defend our values and our nation,” said Neal.



In the last year the U.S. Army Reserve and National Guard showcased their readiness and effectiveness in the Indo-Pacific, participating in Operation Pathways operations, activities and investments spread across 15 different nations. Their crucial roles in exercises and security efforts emphasize their vital contributions to regional stability and coordination. Okamura joins USARPAC at a time when the Theater Army relies on the Total Army – active duty, reserve component, and the national guard – to accomplish the mission.



“Thank you, General Flynn for your encouraging kind words this morning, but more importantly, thank you for having the faith and confidence in me to serve in this important capacity under your care and leadership here at U.S. Army Pacific,” said Okamura. “I'm extremely excited to return to my brothers and sisters in the United States Army and to have been afforded the unique opportunity to return to the army of the Pacific.”



Okamura is from Oahu, Hawaii. He was a top graduate of Kamehameha Schools in Hawaii and Brigham Young University, with a postgraduate degree in Strategic Intelligence from the Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA). He also graduated from the Defense Nuclear Weapons School.