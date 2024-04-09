CENTAM GUARDIAN 24 Phase One concludes in Honduras

SOTO CANO AIR BASE, Honduras - Exercise CENTAM Guardian 2024 officially concluded during a ceremony with Honduran, Salvadoran, Guatemalan and U.S. forces on Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras, April 12.



The ceremony marked the conclusion of the first phase of the multinational exercise focused on foreign military partnerships and training. This year, Honduras hosted this phase of the exercise which is designed to develop participants’ interoperability, domain awareness, information sharing and counter-threat capabilities.



Laura Dogu, U.S. Ambassador to Honduras, and Vice Adm. Alvin Holsey, U.S. Southern Command's (SOUTHCOM) Military Deputy Commander, attended the ceremony to recognize the efforts of exercise participants in the past two weeks.



“CENTAM GUARDIAN is an important mechanism to demonstrate our ability to seamlessly operate together,” Holsey said. “Strong partnerships not only reflect an enduring promise to one another, but they’re also the core of our Team Democracy.”



The exercise, with approximately 450 participants, conducted training in cyber defense, maritime operations, infantry operations, and a five-day medical readiness and training exercise, increasing readiness and deterrence among all forces.



Phase two of CENTAM Guardian 24 will be hosted by Costa Rica in June 2024.



This year, U.S. SOUTHCOM aligns CENTAM Guardian 24 with Large Scale Global Exercise 2024 (LSGE 24). LSGE 24 is a U.S. European Command-coordinated exercise framework, comprised of dozens of exercises across multiple commands designed to strengthen agility and interoperability with Allies and partners.



U.S. SOUTHCOM is responsible for providing contingency planning, operations, and security cooperation in the Caribbean, Central America and South America.



For questions about CENTAM Guardian 24, please contact U.S. SOUTHCOM Public Affairs POC: Steven Mcloud, southcom.miami.sc-cc.list.pao-contact-us@mail.mil, (305) 437-1213.

