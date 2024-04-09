Big Lake native provides medical support to Navy’s largest master jet base

Photo By Elaine Heirigs | Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Valeria Ortiz from Big Lake, Texas has worked at Naval...... read more read more Photo By Elaine Heirigs | Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Valeria Ortiz from Big Lake, Texas has worked at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore for about a year and a half as a pharmacy technician. Ortiz graduated from Reagan County High School in 2021 and she joined the Navy in July of the same year. Her job entails processing, filling, and dispensing medications to active duty service members, retirees, and family members. see less | View Image Page

This week’s staff spotlight is Hospital Corpsman 3rd Class Valeria Ortiz from Big Lake, Texas. Ortiz graduated from Reagan County High School in 2021 and joined the Navy in July of the same year.



Ortiz has worked at Naval Health Clinic Lemoore for about a year and a half as a pharmacy technician. Her job entails processing, filling, and dispensing medications to active duty service members, retirees, and family members.



“We are also in charge of delivering medications to the proper spaces throughout the clinic, including the urgent care clinic, OB/Gyn, the ScriptCenter pick up machine and the operational side pharmacy at the Hornet Health Clinic,” said Ortiz. “We also ensure medication is prepared for any procedures conducted at the clinic.”



The Navy has provided Ortiz with some fun memories.



“While I was at Hospital Corps School, I met THE Channing Tatum!” said Ortiz.



Her proudest Navy accomplishment was when she earned her current rank of petty officer third class.

“I remember seeing my fellow technicians at their pinning ceremony, hoping that would be me one day, and sure enough, that day came,” said Ortiz.



Ortiz has an entrepreneurial spirit and would like to earn a business degree and eventually own a business.



“Always take the opportunities given to you,” said Ortiz. “You never know where it will take you!”



Naval Health Clinic Lemoore aboard Naval Air Station Lemoore, the Navy's largest Master Jet base, provides quality health care to more than 18,000 people at NAS Lemoore, California and NAS Fallon, Nevada to ensure the Navy and Marine warfighters are medically ready to fight today, tomorrow, and beyond. The command also provides dental care and medical administrative support to Navy, Marine Corps and international students at the Naval Postgraduate School, Defense Language Institute and the Center for Information Dominance in Monterey, California.