Luke unveils Fiesta Bowl field

Photo By Senior Airman Jakob Hambright | Leadership and other community members of the 56th Fighter Wing cut a ribbon during a...... read more read more Photo By Senior Airman Jakob Hambright | Leadership and other community members of the 56th Fighter Wing cut a ribbon during a reopening ceremony of the Fiesta Bowl field, April 11, 2024, at Luke Air Force Base, Arizona. In partnership with the Fiesta Bowl, Luke AFB capped off an eight-month renovation project of the outdoor track and football field, which featured the installment and use of turf previously used during the 2023 Fiesta Bowl football game. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright) see less | View Image Page

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Fiesta Bowl field was held, April 11, 2024, as Luke Air Force Base seeks to improve recreational opportunities for Airmen and their families.



The ceremony capped off an eight-month renovation project of Luke AFB’s outdoor track and football field.



In partnership with the Fiesta Bowl, the renovation included a total overhaul of the football field, which was fitted with turf previously used during the 2023 Fiesta Bowl football game.



Following the ceremony, the field inaugurated its activities with a football camp for Luke AFB children hosted by the Fiesta Bowl.



Following in line with the 56th Fighter Wing’s effort to increase quality of life for Airmen and their families, the track and field will be incorporated into existing wellness and recreational facilities on base.