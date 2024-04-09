Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Luke unveils Fiesta Bowl field

    Photo By Senior Airman Jakob Hambright | Leadership and other community members of the 56th Fighter Wing cut a ribbon during a

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, UNITED STATES

    04.12.2024

    Story by Senior Airman Jakob Hambright 

    56th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. – A ribbon cutting ceremony for the new Fiesta Bowl field was held, April 11, 2024, as Luke Air Force Base seeks to improve recreational opportunities for Airmen and their families.

    The ceremony capped off an eight-month renovation project of Luke AFB’s outdoor track and football field.

    In partnership with the Fiesta Bowl, the renovation included a total overhaul of the football field, which was fitted with turf previously used during the 2023 Fiesta Bowl football game.

    Following the ceremony, the field inaugurated its activities with a football camp for Luke AFB children hosted by the Fiesta Bowl.

    Following in line with the 56th Fighter Wing’s effort to increase quality of life for Airmen and their families, the track and field will be incorporated into existing wellness and recreational facilities on base.

    NEWS INFO

    Date Taken: 04.12.2024
    Location: LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, AZ, US
